One of my favorite places on earth is the beach. There is just something about being on the beach listening to the waves from the ocean come crashing in. The sounds, the smells, it’s almost a feeling of euphoria.
When my son was young, we spent every summer vacation traveling to Gulf Shores. The beaches in Alabama are magnificent. The white, sandy beaches of the gulf are a sight to behold.
A lot of my friends and family don’t share my love for Alabama beaches and prefer to travel to the great state of Florida for their time in the sun. It’s always been one of those things we have agreed to disagree on.
Recent events in Florida, however, have some people re-thinking their travel plans.
The governor down there, Ron DeSantis, appears to be trying to set up his own little kingdom, with him as the head of state. Republican lawmakers in Florida have channeled their supermajority status to rubber stamp anything the guv wants. Anything he considers ‘woke’ has to go.
A recent wide ranging tort reform bill would make it harder and more expensive for Florida citizens to sue insurance companies and businesses. Considering the number of hurricanes and tropical storms the state faces every year, that could spell trouble for some homeowners.
Another bill will reinstate a policy that says it is “false” to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to their assigned sex at birth. This will apply even if a parent says it would be okay to do so. This will be a slippery slope for teachers who try to respect the wishes of the parent and child in such cases.
Mr. DeSantis thinks he is due special protections since he is the king, I mean governor. He reportedly wants a bill passed to shield him from the freedom of information act. He wants a change that will allow no information to be released about him or where he goes.
Never mind that Floridian taxpayers pay his salary and that he works for them. He is essentially saying it is none of their business where he is or isn’t and what he is doing and with whom.
Mr. DeSantis hates the media so much that he reportedly wanted legislators to ensure that anything written about him that contained information from an anonymous source be viewed as false and the news agency could therefore be subjected to a defamation charge. The purpose of this legislation was to punish reporters who exercised their right to keep sources confidential. This retaliation was probably due to the unnamed source who said the governor ate his pudding with his fingers.
They also want to ban girls from talking about their menstrual cycles at school. It would also prohibit teachers from discussing the subject with their students. Any young girl who is dealing with this life-changing event needs all the information and advice she can get. But the governor ain’t having none of that kind of talk.
A Florida textbook publisher had to remove all references of race from a lesson about civil rights icon, Rosa Parks in order to get a committee’s approval for distribution to classrooms in Florida. I don’t think you can call it a story about civil rights if you leave out the most important part. But what the guv wants, he gets.
Without a doubt, the dumbest stunt DeSantis has pulled is picking a fight with Disney. You know, the happiest place on the planet.
DeSantis’ fight with Disney started last year after the Florida legislature passed their “don’t say gay” law banning any discussion on school property about sexual orientation or gender identity.
Disney was initially hesitant to comment about the legislation but finally decided to make a public statement about their opposition to the law.
Disney is a unique entity in Florida. It basically governs itself. They have their own police and fire department and planning powers. They are also the largest employer with 75,000 employees.
The governor replaced their board of directors with his own appointees but was embarrassed when it was discovered that they had no power due to an ancient “royal clause” in its contract with Florida. The governor was livid.
Last week DeSantis threatened to build a prison or competing theme part near the Magic Kingdom.
All of this because they disagreed with his views on gay people.
It has been reported by unnamed sources that folks are looking for an alternate place to sun themselves.
Well, come on down, y’all. Alabama welcomes you.
Yes, our governor did use the ‘woke’ word recently, but Me Maw uses a spoon to eat her pudding and she would never pick a fight with Mickey Mouse.
› Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
