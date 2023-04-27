One of my favorite places on earth is the beach. There is just something about being on the beach listening to the waves from the ocean come crashing in. The sounds, the smells, it’s almost a feeling of euphoria. 

When my son was young, we spent every summer vacation traveling to Gulf Shores. The beaches in Alabama are magnificent. The white, sandy beaches of the gulf are a sight to behold.

