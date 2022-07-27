Michael and I had a few hours to spend together on Sunday, and he asked me what I wanted to do. My first choice was Cracker Barrel and a stroll through Kimball Goodwill and Lowes. Second was a trip to Five Guys. Third was kayaking, and four was Walls of Jericho.

I was pretty surprised when he informed me that we would be going on a hike to the Walls. I was basically joking about that suggestion.

