Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have been trying to manage their reproductive options. Women in ancient Rome often drank juice made from the Silphium plant in order to prevent a pregnancy. Some scholars even believe that the prevalent use of the plant resulted in its extinction.
The earliest forms of birth control were found in ancient Egypt as far back as 1850 B.C. Those ancient methods would have been considered toxic by today’s FDA standards.
Some women in ancient Greece were told to drink copper salt dissolved in water as a form of birth control. Copper salt, we now know is toxic.
Barrier methods such as condoms have been around since the Renaissance. They were initially used primarily to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. They were not used for pregnancy prevention until the 1600’s.
What that information tells us is that for centuries couples acted responsibly in their reproductive choices with no government interference. They understood the differences in quality of life for their children by limiting the number.
In the early 1800’s the United States experienced one of the highest birth rates in the world. As a matter of fact, the average woman had birthed at least eight children. By the late 1800’s, that number had dropped to just three.
After the big change in birth rates, many religious and political organizations issued warnings against the moral dangers of family planning.
In the 1840’s many state legislatures banned the sale and use of contraceptives. By 1873 the federal government had prohibited the sale of such products.
It might also be of interest to note that abortions were also legal in the 1800’s in the United States.
Attitudes in the United States began to change drastically toward birth control in the 1900’s. The debate over birth control began to raise questions about personal freedoms, government intervention and ideas regarding sexual morality and use of birth control.
In the mid 1960’s the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision that overturned the ban on contraceptives for married couples. In 1972, the right to contraceptives was extended to unmarried couples.
The reason for this history lesson on access to birth control is to remind people how far we have come in this country regarding an individual’s right to a make their own choice whether to have children or not.
It never occurred to me that we would be once again revisiting the subject of whether people would be able to make that choice and plan their own families with the aid of contraceptive medication and devices.
But here we are in 2022 and the possibility of that happening appears to be real. And that, my friends, is an area the government needs to stay out of.
In his comments affirming his support of overturning Roe v Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court should revisit the case that removed the ban on access to contraceptives.
Since that ruling, there has been a lot of talk about whether that should happen.
Last month a couple in Wisconsin said a Walgreen employee refused to sell them condoms and cited his faith as the reason why. Last week a Minnesota jury found that a pharmacist who declined to fill a birth control prescription because of his religious beliefs did not commit sex discrimination. The incident occurred in 2019, long before the overturning of abortion protections.
One political scientist said he believes that incidents like these will become more prevalent now that the court has removed federal abortion protections for women.
In fact, several states have already restricted access to certain forms of contraceptives and some politicians have started lobbying against emergency contraceptives.
One unforeseen outcome that has occurred is that the demand for vasectomies has doubled according to a leading urologist. It is no surprise that no one has introduced any legislation banning men from making their own reproductive choices.
We have come too far to allow women to be treated as baby making machines by dim-witted politicians who think that’s our only role in life.
Anyone who thinks that way needs to be voted out of office.
Restricting access to birth control could become financially devasting to women and society in general.
Access to birth control has been the top economic driver for women for the past 85 years. Research indicates that one third of the wage gains women have made were the direct result of their ability to control whether they get pregnant.
If women are not going to have unhindered access to all FDA approved birth control contraceptives, then there needs to be equality for all.
Let’s just pass a law criminalizing all sexual relations. No sex equals no abortions or need for contraceptives.
Then we can all just be friends. Problems solved.
