Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have been trying to manage their reproductive options. Women in ancient Rome often drank juice made from the Silphium plant in order to prevent a pregnancy.  Some scholars even believe that the prevalent use of the plant resulted in its extinction.

The earliest forms of birth control were found in ancient Egypt as far back as 1850 B.C. Those ancient methods would have been considered toxic by today’s FDA standards.

