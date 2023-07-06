The boy will turn seven years old this week. Of course, anyone who knows him knows he is seven going on sixty.
It used to be he wanted to be a farmer, but he doesn’t talk too much about that these days. He has moved his attention to catching crawfish, creek chubs and dart fish. Every day he sets his traps along our little creek, and first thing in the morning he gets himself dressed and goes out to check his traps. He brings his bounty into the house and shows it off, often sloshing fish water all over the place (but I have tried to calm down about it.)
He would stay in the creek all day if I let him.
I can’t help but be proud of him. Poor thing, I sometimes feel that, like his Mama, he was born about a century too late to really fit in. Give him a pair of Liberty overalls or blue jeans, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and set him outside and he can pretty well take care of himself. He’d be happy to only ever come inside for a bite of fried bologna and a sip of coke. Of course I’d rather him drink water and eat vegetables, but what can you do?
If the child were of age he could already make a good living doing the manual labor of a grown man. He can clear off growed-up land with his hand saw. He can whack down a mess of overgrown weeds with his sling blade, and if someone will fill it up with gasoline for him he can mow a perfect lawn with the push mower.
I wish society was such that little boys could run free all the time. I try to make it that way for him. I feel the pressure to tell myself that the boy has got to learn. He’s got to learn to fit in like normal people do, play sports and go to school five days a week. But, I’ve always known that wouldn’t do for him, and besides the boy can socialize with any person of any age.
I feel I would be remiss if I did not mention that his favorite show is “Mountain Monsters.” In case you are not familiar, it is a show about a group of old men who go around the woods of Kentucky, West Virginia and various Appalachian places searching for things like the Wampus Beast or the Kentucky Hellhound. He is often on the hunt for Bigfoot or a Chupacabra.
To end, I want to tell a funny story on him.
The other day, early in the morning, he caught a bream in the creek. He wore his chest waders all day long that day and was in and out of the creek. The neighbor boys were around and he had someone his own age to run around with, so he was happy as a clam.
Every once in a while, when he came around me I’d get a whiff of dead fish and I figured it was just because he had been catching and handling fish all day.
Well, evening time came and here he came running up the road in his waders holding a stick. He said, “Me and my friends are going to make a decoration out of that bream I caught.”
I told him he couldn’t make a decoration out of a dead fish.
“Well Uncle Brother did,” he told me, referring to a bass that my brother had stuffed and mounted.
I explained to him about how that fish was stuffed and he explained right back that that’s what they were fixing to do … stuff that fish.
“Where is that fish?” I asked him, and he looked me square in the eye, pulled the pocket of his waders open, drew that day long dead fish out of his pocket and said “right here it is.”
He’d been carrying the poor deceased thing around in his pocket the whole day long, showing it off to whoever would listen I reckon.
He then proceeded to carry the dead and stinking fish to his Aunt Bea’s house to show her.
I finally convinced him he had to throw it back in the creek and let a turtle eat it, and he wasn’t too awful upset.
His waders still smell like fish.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland
