Mr. Webster defines legacy as a gift or bequest that is handed down or endowed to another person.
It can be as simple as a family recipe, a love of books or as complicated as assuming responsibility for a family business.
During the 1980’s with the increasing availability of cable television, the term “Televangelism” was born.
Famous television personalities included Jimmy Swaggart, Jim and Tammy Bakker, Oral Roberts, Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell Sr.
Like so many things when a bright light is put on them, deception was found, and scandal would take one out. But there was always another waiting to rise to the top to take their place.
Jerry Falwell, Sr was a Southern Baptist televangelist and conservative activist. He was the founding pastor of a megachurch in Virginia and the co-founder of Liberty University.
Liberty is a private Evangelical university. The university’s honor code called the “Liberty Way” prohibits pre-marital sex, cohabitation, alcohol use, viewing R-rated movies, and fines girls whose dresses are too short.
Falwell Sr. was a controversial figure.
Supporters praised his advancement of social conservative messages and boasted about his commitment to the Christian values.
His detractors accused him of hate speech and faith-based fraud. One of his most controversial statements was made after 9/11 when he declared the attacks represented God’s judgement on American’s “sinful behavior”.
Falwell Sr. was also the co-founder of the Moral Majority, a political organization associated with the Christian right which played key roles in the mobilization of conservative Christians as a political force. The group also promoted traditional family values as well as ways to prevent the moral decay of the nation.
Upon his death, his son, Jerry Falwell, Jr. took over the presidency role of Liberty.
Falwell, Jr. continued the tradition of outrageous comments while displaying unconventional behavior as the head of a Christian university.
He was forced to resign in 2020 after disturbing allegations were made about his role in an affair that his wife had with their pool boy.
He sued Liberty, they sued him and while his case was eventually dropped, theirs is still pending.
Instead of going quietly into the sunset, Falwell, Jr. and his wife Becky recently decided to tell all to Vanity Fair magazine and Dad ain’t gonna like it.
Falwell, Jr. ways his father did not force him to attend church and tolerated his son’s drinking despite preaching alcohol was the “worst, most offensive drug in America.” He claimed his father did not abstain from alcohol use because of religion, it was simply that he did not like to lose control. He also said his father would often drink a bottle of Nyquil, calling it “Baptist wine.”
The son claims his father traveled the world to get away from an oppressive marriage because his wife was a hardline Baptist woman who held traditional Biblical values.
Jerry Falwell, Jr did not hold back details about his own life either.
The teaser for the article says, “Jerry Falwell, Jr. and wife Becky describe the events that led to his ouster, and why he’s finally ready to admit he never had much use for his father’s church anyway.”
Falwell, Jr. is quoted as saying, “Because of my last name, people think I am a religious person. But I’m not.”
This story has it all.
There is an allegation of blackmail over sex tapes made by Becky and the pool boy, stolen topless photos of Becky on a tractor and more.
Jr. claims Trump attorney, Michael Cohen managed to bury the topless tractor photos and a new relationship blossomed between Trump and Falwell.
He also said he believes in Christ, but not the church.
Jerry Falwell, Jr. said his treatment by the board of Liberty University was unfair because he was being held to an unfair standard as he was just a university president and not a pastor.
What part of Christian University does this guy not understand?
Probably the most telling line from the interview was when Jr. said he “grew up learning he too could have a private life that didn’t align with his public persona.”
It is disgusting to think that students paid good money to attend a school they believed was being run by Christian leaders when in fact, the morally corrupt Falwells were deceiving them.
Under the pretense of concern for the nation’s moral decay, these guys were breaking every rule they set for the students.
The legacy you leave can be the life you lead, and it sure looks like this father and son were cut from the same cloth.
They should be ashamed for using religion as a shield for their dishonesty.
If I was a former student of this university, I think I would demand my money back.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
