I took another harrowing trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, recently. Goodness knows I hate that drive, but this time my older brother insisted on driving me.
The trip started off well enough. Before we even got out of town, my brother stopped at the gas station and got me a king sized Cosmic Brownie. That’s one of my favorite Little Debbie confections, to be sure, but at around 500 calories it was a bit more than I needed to consume for just a snack, since now that my children are nearly four and seven I’ve decided I might ought to lose some of this baby weight … if only to make room for this year’s holiday weight.
Brother played Jerry Clower’s Greatest Hits on repeat, and I didn’t mind it so much because I need to get my storytelling skills up to par.
We made it to my doctor appointment without incident. I had my yearly thyroid ultrasound, and the old thyroid is yet inflamed, but the doctor said there isn’t much I can do about that.
When we left the office, I said I wanted some Chic-fil-A, but my brother passed it right on up. He was headed for the Bass Pro Shops. That store used to be a thrill for me in my younger days when we would travel to either Nashville or Prattville to shop around, but since I have entered my serious thrifty phase I don’t think I could ever bring myself to personally shop there again. The price of their fudge alone will break you.
After my brother spent what I considered to be too much money on a fishing pole, we headed down the road to get some chicken. But just then it dawned on me that I might rather have a burger, and I figured with us being in a big city and all there might be a Five Guys nearby. I was right, so we drove a few miles down the road to Ringgold for a cheeseburger, fries and cherry Dr. Pepper.
I guess I didn’t realize how inflation has taken hold of everything, because for two cheeseburgers, two drinks and one thing of fries it cost me thirty two dollars and my left kidney. I said lord help, I could have bought two weeks worth of hamburger down at the Stop to Save. But, as always it was delicious,and so I can’t complain too much. Honestly, I hope we never get a Five Guys here because I’d end up dirt poor.
We ate in the car and headed on toward home … or so I thought. Now if it had been me I would have gotten on the interstate and gone on home the way I came, but Brother thought the traffic looked backed up and so he took every pig trail he could find in the whole of Chattanooga. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took us two hours to to get out of there.
It wasn’t long after we finally did get on I-24 headed home when we hit another little traffic snag and my brother decided he had to teach me the back way to Kimball. The only thing was he took a wrong turn. By this time, we’d done so much driving that his back was hurting and he pulled over to let met drive.
With Jerry Clower still telling his tall tales on the radio, I stopped at a gas station, because my brother required some candy to wash down that cheeseburger with. Seven dollars later, I came back out to the truck with two measly candy bars. (I hate to sound so cheap, but seven dollars for two candy bars?)
I don’t know what time it was when we finally got back home to Limrock, but it sure felt late. At least, what with all the snafus, traffic was slow, I was well fed, and I ended the day feeling like I’d be able to tell all those Jerry Clower stories just as good as he did it himself. Shoot, I was semi-convinced that Marcel Ledbetter was my own best friend.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.