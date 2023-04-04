Guns are the leading cause of death among children. Say it again. Guns are the leading cause of death among children. Again, for those in the back, as they say. Guns are the leading cause of death among children. 

“The wounds that are present on these children’s bodies — I mean, not to be gruesome, but I think suffice to say that injuries from those weapons are essentially unsurvivable for children,” Dr. Joseph Fusco, emergency pediatric trauma surgeon at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said in an interview with NPR last week.  

