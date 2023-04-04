Guns are the leading cause of death among children. Say it again. Guns are the leading cause of death among children. Again, for those in the back, as they say. Guns are the leading cause of death among children.
“The wounds that are present on these children’s bodies — I mean, not to be gruesome, but I think suffice to say that injuries from those weapons are essentially unsurvivable for children,” Dr. Joseph Fusco, emergency pediatric trauma surgeon at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said in an interview with NPR last week.
Fusco had been on call when three nine-year-old children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, were delivered, lifeless, to the hospital after being mercilessly murdered in yet another school mass shooting by one shooter carrying several weapons, among them an AR-style rifle.
Let me continue to borrow from this “All Things Considered” story, which aired March 31:
““As a trauma surgeon, I can tell right away if somebody has been shot with a handgun versus a high-powered assault rifle,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, who heads the Vanderbilt Center for Trauma, Burn and Emergency Surgery. The rifle “is exponentially worse, obviously,” he added.”
The article goes on describe how children are especially susceptible to death when shot with a military style rifle because “their vital organs are smaller and closer together.”
Imagine it. An AR-15, one like so many everyday Joes have legally in their homes. The gun is shot. The bullet hits a child. His or her little insides are ripped to shreds. And this little person, who only seconds before had had an entire lifetime left to live, millions of dreams to dream and countless laughs to laugh, is dead. Evelyn, William and Hallie would have been hunting Easter eggs this weekend. But not now. Now, at the age of nine, they are dead and buried.
I sure hate to put it all so bleakly. But it’s nothing but bleak, so how else am I to put it?
Seems to me that it should be getting harder and harder to buy a gun, but dear Lord it’s getting easier all the time.
I saw this gem of a quote from Representative Mack Butler, Republican of Rainbow City, in an Al.com article about what bills Alabama lawmakers might be considering as they return to session this week.
“Certainly, I have concerns about any bill that seeks to control firearms or erode the Second Amendment, no matter how mundane or trivial it seems. A little erosion here, a little erosion there, and before you know it, you’re buried under an avalanche,” Butler said.
If only lawmakers were as concerned about burying children as they are about burying their gun rights.
My dad says to me that my writing this will make no difference, but it’s okay to vent. I surely know it will make no difference. If the voices of mothers and fathers who have lost children to gun violence do no good, my voice won’t matter. If the voices of children protesting at the Tennessee statehouse make no difference, my voice won’t matter.
But there’s a song I heard last week by Iris Dement. It said, “ I get up in the morning knowing I’m privileged just to be working on a world I may never see.”
So I’ll keep right on saying something is wrong if it is.
People in a position to make change ought to take a look deep down. Do you care more about guns than children? Do you care more about money or votes than children? Because that sure is what it looks like to a lot of us who are looking to you for help.
I’d tell you to imagine if it were your child or grandchild, but you wouldn’t be able to do it. The thing is, it could be your child or grandchild one day in the near future. It’s bound to happen here sooner or later. And if this terrible thing that happened to the parents of Evelyn, William and Hallie last week were to happen to you, you should be prepared for the fact that no one will listen to you when your mind has changed about gun control.
The light at the end of the tunnel is coming, because the young survivors of these mass shootings will soon grow up. They will remember the drills carried out in the first days of school where they hid behind their desks from a pretend boogeyman. They will remember the moment a real boogeyman came. They will remember the sounds. They will remember the smells. They will remember the men and women who, in the aftermath of death, did nothing. The ones, like Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett, who said, “…We’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”
When their time to rule comes, I don’t think those kids are going to give a rat’s you-know-what about your interpretation of the second amendment. And then, change will happen.
