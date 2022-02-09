Ever since I read that Marie Kondo book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” I have hated for my house to be unorganized and messy. Unfortunately, with two kids, organization is a state that comes and goes in our house.
In general, if I want my house to be somewhat neat my routine is that I make the beds up first thing in the morning. Then I wash the dishes and clean the kitchen. Sweeping and mopping all of the floors follows that. It doesn’t sound like much, but it does take quite a bit of energy.
Not to mention the fact that the children are still making messes while I am doing all of that. And any parent will tell you that you have to stay on top of these messes throughout the day or things get quickly out of hand.
I usually sit down and watch television for about 20 minutes while I eat my lunch, but other than that I always feel like I am cleaning from sun up until sun down on the days we are home. It’s amazing to me that my house never even looks or feels clean.
Since Christmas, my cleaning routine has totally disappeared, and my house often looks like something I do not even know how to describe.
Christmas, with its blessings of many new toys for the children, has a way of overtaking the house anyway. But then I caught some manner of sickness that kept me on the couch for a day or two. If I ever skip two days of cleaning, it usually takes me a while to catch back up. As hard as I have tried to become a minimalist in the past few years, the principle hasn’t quite caught on with the children and their stuff shows up in every single room.
Their snack crumbs also have a way of showing up in every room and sometimes I have to call home and ask, “Mama was I ever such a messy eater?” She’ll say something like “No, because I didn’t let you be.” Of course, then when I get on to sister and the boy for being messy eaters, she will tell me I’m being too hard on them … grandparents.
So anyway, I just haven’t been able to get it together over the last month. The straw that broke the camel’s back was last week. I let the kids paint at the kitchen table, and that was my first mistake. Then we went outside to play, and somehow the white cat we call Scooter got inside the house. Scooter is the only stray that I have not allowed to move into the house. He comes and goes and even though I keep a bed for him outside and feed him when he asks, I really don’t know where he belongs.
When I looked in the screen door and saw him meowing from within my heart sank. My fears were confirmed when I went into the playroom and smelled that unmistakable smell. Cat pee. If the rest of my house is considered a mess, you can bet that the newly named playroom is a total disaster. A panic set in as I searched among the wreckage for the source of the smell.
John Deere blankets and bedding were strewn about the the floor, since I had just moved the bed out to turn the room from a bedroom to a playroom. I spotted the puddle on and around a comforter, and quickly threw it in the washing machine. I then took all of the bedding out of the room to be washed. I cleaned the floor and sprayed the room with disinfectant. It was a mentally exhausting ordeal.
The next day I took the kids to Limrock, because it was clear that I was never going to get things back in order unless I had a day to myself. Since then, things have been somewhat more manageable, and I have been trying a new trick I learned from Instagram that might be helpful to all. Whenever I feel very overwhelmed with a room I set a timer for fifteen minutes and work on that one area for that amount of time. I even get the boy involved in cleaning his own messes this way and it has worked wonders. Fifteen minutes doesn’t sound like a long time, but I’ve found myself checking the timer after it feels like I’ve been cleaning for an hour only to find that I still have six minutes left.
Maybe I need to use this trick for the front porch, considering it’s almost Valentine’s Day and my Christmas wreaths are still hanging. Oh well.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
