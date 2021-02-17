In an ideal universe, I would have been born a princess who lived in a castle. I would have servants to do my laundry and a personal chef to prepare my meals so I could remain thin and healthy. I would also have my pick of eligible princes from around the kingdom.
That, my friends, is called a fantasy and not reality.
In real life, we are born into the life we were meant to have and did not get a choice otherwise.
And yet we find ourselves in a world where people believe they get to choose something as relevant as their own gender. Even though they are born with boy parts and hormones, some males now wish to switch sides. And some folks even want to proclaim they are neither male or female because it affects their choices in life if they are labeled one or the other.
Give me a break!
President Biden stepped into a firestorm with one of his earliest executive orders. It takes a lot to get yourself in trouble less than two weeks on the job, but he did it anyway.
The order is intended to combat discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The order addresses Title IX of the Education Amendment of 1972. This amendment states, “no person shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.
Back in 1972, when this amendment was passed, it would never have been interpreted to reference transgender students. But Biden’s order puts it right in the crosshairs of the controversy.
Unfortunately, Biden’s order does not specifically address athletics. There is a reference to sports that reads, “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, locker rooms or school sports.”
And that is when the volcano erupted.
Biden was immediately accused of putting an end to the success of female athletes if they are forced to compete against transgender female athletes.
Since there are currently no federal guidelines on how to make sure schools do not lose funding, educational institutions will be left to come up with their own ways of dealing with the mandate.
Transgender athletes who compete at college and Olympic levels already are subject to special requirements.
The NCAA policy sets separate hormone requirements for trans male and female athletes. A trans female student athlete must complete one year of testosterone suppression treatment to be eligible to complete on women’s teams.
Currently 16 states allow full inclusion of transgender students in high school athletics. Medical proof is required in 14 states. Ten states do not have statewide policies and allow schools to create their own.
While acknowledging I risk the possibility of being labeled some kind of phobe, the latest news story about men who believe they should be allowed to participate in women’s athletic events has left me questioning the absurdity of it all.
Allowing transgender females into women’s sports is a mistake and gives those athletes an unfair advantage.
Whether we like it or not, there are physical and hormonal differences in males and females. Features like bone density and height do not change even after lowering the levels of testosterone.
It is a denial of science to say the genders are the same.
Larger hearts and lungs along with greater upper body muscle mass give males a decisive advantage over females in a physical contest. Hormone levels will not negate these differences.
The males may not always win in such competitions, but their presence will have a negative effect on women’s and girls’ sports.
Biology should be a priority in student athletics, not a person’s preference for a particular gender.
Those who were born female deserve the same fair advantage in a competition. Allowing males to participate against them denies them equal opportunities and that should be illegal. Female athletes deserve a level playing field when they participate.
Other options should be explored to allow trans students to participate.
A simple solution would be for transgender female athletes to simply participate against other biological males where their inclusion does not interfere with the fairness of the competition.
Discrimination and harassment should never be acceptable towards any individual regardless of their choices but simply asking males to compete against other males instead of females does not fall into either category in my opinion.
This latest order regarding school athletics will most likely end up in court.
It should not be allowed to stand. Those who present the case should outline a balanced, scientific rationale for why this is not acceptable for our female student athletes.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
