The boy, me and little sister were galavanting around outside looking for something to do last week. I looked out in the back yard and there was a family of skunks. I started hollering at the kids to get inside, and about that time noticed that sister and I were knee deep in fire ants. I can only imagine that this would have been a sight to behold for onlookers.
After we got inside and doctored our bites with a little apple cider vinegar, we went on the porch to observe the skunks. There were about five of them and I discerned that they were small and young. Finley, my poor wormy bird dog, set out for a wild chase. I hollered at him to come on back home because the last thing I needed was for him to get sprayed by a family of skunks ( wouldn’t be the first time, unfortunately.)
The young skunks did not give him the time of day, and hardly even looked up from their foraging to notice his presence. He stood there amongst them completely bewildered and knowing not what to do. After a while he just gave up and came back home with his tail tucked between his legs, smelling only of a wet dog and not of skunk juice.
The little skunks scattered about my neighbors property for the remainder of the day, and in the evening I got the idea that I might like to see if I could get a good photo of them.
I walked out towards them, and they paid me absolutely no mind at all. So I got closer and closer and closer.
You might think this story is going to have the funny ending of me getting sprayed by a skunk, but fortunately for me you are wrong.
I never realized how cute skunks are, and I cannot explain the joy it was to walk among them so closely. It took a lot of strength on my part, but I was somehow able to abstain from grabbing them up and making pets out of them. I guess if I had grabbed them up, this story would have ended with me taking a tomato juice bath. I did get a cute video of them though.
That night, as I suffered from my usual bout of insomnia, I read about skunks and was surprised to learn that they are non-aggressive little animals. I had always imagined that if I got near a skunk it would just spray me straight away. I learned though that they give you plenty of warning by stamping their feet at you and giving you time to get away. They also don’t like to waste their spray, since they need it for defensive purposes.
I know a lot of people don’t like skunks and see them as nuisances, but I feel delighted to share my territory with them. They are an important part of the eco-system as they help control the insect population.
For a week or so the little ones continued to roam around throughout the day, but now I think they have begun to become more nocturnal. I look forward to next year’s batch of baby skunks and hope to walk among them again someday.
› Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
