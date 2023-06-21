Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.