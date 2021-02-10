Yes. COVID has made its way to my house.
Michael and I both have it, and we’re fine.
I tested negative twice. I haven’t heard back from the PCR test, but I self-diagnosed because I’ve been sick since Friday and have lost my smell and taste.
The worst part was one day when I had such terrible body aches I thought my legs were going to shatter.
This evening my nose felt like someone had punched me multiple times. I think I could perhaps attribute this to my own stupidity.
You see, my loss of smell started with a dirty diaper. But, I wanted to see if I could still smell other things. One of the things I could still smell was wart remover. Eventually it dawned on me that I wasn’t smelling it. It was just burning my nose. I confirmed this with a whiff of vinegar that set my nose on fire. Maybe that’s why my nose hurt. I have no idea.
I’ve also had quite a bit of insomnia. I’ve been writing poems about frogs while I can’t sleep, but never remember them when I wake up in the morning.
The thing I most worried about during all of this was getting someone sick that might not handle it so well.
I was supposed to have a doctor’s appointment the day before Michael tested positive, but I cancelled it because I had had a runny nose the week before and still felt little stuffy. Luckily, I don’t think we were around anyone while we were infected.
Anyway, I guess as it turns out I think the only way to completely stay away from COVID is to never leave your house and never be around people who leave their house.
I think I have a week left in quarantine.
Oh how I miss trips to the fast food drive-thru windows just to get out of the house. Oh well. Couldn’t taste it right now anyway, so I might as well eat some spinach or something.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
