Former President Donald Trump is the only issue voters will vote on in the 2024 presidential election. Some might object that he has to win the GOP nomination first, and technically that’s true. The Republican party has attracted some solid conservative candidates for president, but Trump’s base overwhelms support for any other candidate.
On the other hand the Biden administration, complicit legacy media, and #NeverTrumpers have worked diligently to keep Trump front and center in every 24-hour news cycle. Remember when Hillary, the DNC, and establishment wanted Trump to be the GOP candidate in 2016? Be careful what you ask for.
Consider that Joe Biden defeated Trump in a close, divisive, and problematic contest. Biden has a relatively small percentage of voters. His record as president is dismal. The only chance Biden has of winning in 2024 is to convince voters Trump will undoubtedly destroy the United States of America.
When Trump was president he was besieged daily by the usual suspects. Ironically Trump has demonstrated he can unify large groups of influencers and voters more than any other person or policy in American history. He unifies and evokes pure hatred from his opposition.
What can an incumbent candidate do when he or she doesn’t have a good record to run on? When his opponent’s record on the economy, credit rating, inflation rate, gas prices, minority unemployment numbers, and border control were so much better than the incumbent’s? Weaponize the DOJ, FBI, and all the other bureaucracies.
In the past few months former president Trump has been indicted three times, and a fourth indictment is pending in Georgia. Trump is the only president who has ever been indicted, and coincidentally, some polls have him leading President Biden in the 2024 race for president. In fact his poll numbers appear to rise every time he’s indicted.
March 30, New York County District Attorney indicted Trump on 34 felony accounts about business records, including allegations about paying Stormy Daniels hush money to cover up a reported affair seven years ago. A trial date has not yet been set.
June 9, the DOJ indicted Trump on 37 felony counts of mishandling classified documents. July 27 three more felony counts were added to the initial charges. The trial on these charges is scheduled to begin May 20, 2024.
Last week Special Counsel Jack Smith announced four felony charges against Trump for conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; conspiracy against rights and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding. All four charges revolve around statements Trump made in challenging results of the 2020 presidential election as well as his speech on January 6, 2021, to a large gathering of supporters.
Outside the news, Hunter Biden has been defending himself from two tax evasion charges and a gun charge. His lawyers had struck a plea agreement with prosecutors who asked U. S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to sign it. Hidden deep within the diversion agreement, Noreika read, “the United States agrees not to criminally prosecute Biden, outside of the terms of this Agreement, for any federal crimes encompassed by the attached State of Facts.” Judge Noreika asked whether this stipulation granted Hunter immunity from other related charges. Yep! That’s when the deal fell apart. Oops!
Danny Gardner is a syndicated columnist who can be reached at pjandme2@hotmail.com.
