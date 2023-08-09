Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.