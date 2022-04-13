Every year, we run our clocks up an hour in the spring, then dial them back down an hour in the fall. We drag ourselves out of bed, not sure what the heck is going on, other than the clock says this or that.
Daylight Saving Time was first used in the United States in 1918, when a bill was introduced allowing a seasonal time shift. The change lasted approximately seven months. After the end of World War I, the law proved so unpopular, it was repealed.
During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt instituted year-round Daylight Saving Time from February 1942 to September 1945. It was referred to as “War Time” and was implemented to conserve fuel.
The use of Daylight-Saving Time then became a local option and was continued in only a few states.
Since there was no federal law requiring states to participate after that, they were free to choose whether to observe it or not. States could also choose when it began and ended.
The lack of commonality between states regarding time changes resulted in confusion for the broadcast industry, railways, airlines and bus companies.
During the 1973 oil embargo, in an effort to conserve fuel, Congress enacted a trial period of year-round Daylight Saving Time beginning January 1974 and ending April 1975. It was called the “Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Act.”
Those in favor of the year-round plan pointed to increased daylight hours in the summer evenings, more time for recreation, reduced heating demands, reduced crime and reduced automobile accidents.
The opponents to the change cited concern over children’s safety for those having to leave for school while it was still dark outside.
After several early morning traffic accidents involving school children, including an accident in which eight children were killed, public support for the permanent change dropped considerably.
The Act was amended to allow for the return of standard time for four months from October to February, when the daylight hours were fewer.
Fast forward to 2022 and we are once again debating the possibility of permanent Daylight Saving Time.
Meanwhile, bills have been introduced in more than thirty states to either end Daylight Saving Time or make it permanent.
The main argument for dredging up the time change debate again is that lifestyles and work patterns are no longer compatible with all this time management of our clocks.
In March of this year, the United States Senate passed legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent for all states beginning in 2023.
Supporters and opponents of the permanent switch are making the same arguments as the ones made in 1973.
The definition of insanity is repeating your actions while expecting different results.
While they tinker with our clocks, our bodies and brains are taking a hit. Scientists say they have proof that this twice a year clock switch has been linked to increased health risks such as depression, obesity, heart attacks, cancer and car accidents.
One neurologist concluded that every cell in our body keeps track of time and changes in daily patterns often trigger stress in our brains. This added brain stress causes sleep deprivation, disorientation and memory loss. It can also lead to learning difficulties, affecting cognitive functions.
It should be noted that this time change carousel occurs each year in the spring. This is usually when our students are entering the last weeks of school.
This is also typically when our students are taking state mandated tests and reviews are being conducted of the academic success of individual students. There is no way this time change could have a positive effect on the results of their academic achievements.
Permanent Daylight Savings Time is not recommended by the scientific community. They suggest permanent standard time is the optimal solution.
However, based on the reaction to the recommendations of scientists during the pandemic, these guys are facing an uphill climb.
A recent poll of United States citizens shows over 75 percent of the population want this time switching stopped.
The approved legislation now heads to the House of Representatives where it must be approved before it can be sent to the desk of the president for his signature and can become the law of the land.
There is a significant possibility that nothing will come of it. Since we are all aware that they cannot even agree on the time of day, the odds are good that this matter will never be resolved during the daylight hours.
You don’t have to be a scientist to know that bodies are not built for time warps. Something needs to change besides the clocks.
Otherwise, we will be forever trapped in this time machine of our own creation.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.