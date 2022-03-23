One of the most difficult things to discuss in a group these days is politics.
The one conclusion I have come to regarding political views is that would be easier to change the shape of your head than it would be to change anyone’s political opinion.
Apparently, this is not a new phenomenon either.
According to a recent report, psychologists have been searching for years for a reason a person is so stubborn in their political beliefs.
They have determined it is because partisan identities get tied up in our personal identities. Which means that an attack on our political views is an attack on us personally.
This was an extensive study. They took forty subjects, put them in an MRI scanner and started challenging their beliefs.
When the participants were challenged on their strongly held beliefs, the parts of the brain that correspond with self-identity and negative emotions showed increased activity.
Now it makes perfect sense why some folks get so bent out of shape when you disagree with them.
But what this study does not address is what would make someone change their political opinion if it is so closely tied to brain activity.
We have a real case study on our hands with former United States Attorney General, William Barr.
Barr served as the 77th and 85th United States Attorney General in the administrations of Presidents George H W Bush and Donald Trump.
During his first term, he authored a report arguing for an increase in the United States incarceration rate.
After becoming United States Attorney General a second time in 2019, he received considerable criticism for his handling of several challenges, including his letter on the Mueller report and interventions in the convictions and sentences of former Trump advisors, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.
Three months after his confirmation as the top law enforcement official in the country, he was characterized as a champion and advocate for Trump, chosen to do his bidding.
He supported Trump’s political agenda, was accused of misrepresenting aspects of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and even refused to give members of Congress unredacted copies of the report.
Because of his loyalty to Trump’s agenda, he was considered by many to be Trump’s “lap dog” who cleaned up his legal messes.
Unfortunately, that was not in his job description.
But, like all of Trump’s relationships, the breakup was ugly and now Barr is singing like a canary.
He is currently making the television rounds, hawking his new book, leaking details as he goes.
William Barr now claims he bravely stood up to Trump about his bogus claims of election fraud calling Trump’s claims, bs. He says Trump tried to fire him over his refusal to say the election was fraudulent, but aids begged Barr to stay.
If that is true, then why did Barr authorize the Department of Justice to open election fraud investigations before the results were certified? I guess that was before he came to his senses.
Barr said Trump would often get so angry, he would lose his composure and start shouting, “you’re all losers”, while pointing at everyone in the room.
In his book, he writes, “Trump has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive focus to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed.”
Wow. Different day, different song.
In a recent interview, Barr says Trump would never concede the election, because in his world, “a loser was the lowest form of life.”
He also said that while he does not believe Trump is legally responsible for the events of January 6, 2021, he is “morally responsible” for the plan to intimidate Congress.
Probably, one of the more unsettling revelations is that Barr admits that in the final months of his term, Trump only cared about himself, while country and principle took second place.
It would be an understatement to say Trump is unhappy with Billy.
In a three-page letter to NBC’s Lester Holt, Trump claims Barr is “weak” and “wouldn’t know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face.”
Trump also said Barr “never quite understood what was going on and was lazy and cowardly.”
After being told of Trump’s reaction to his interview, Barr said the letter was par for the course and that “when Trump is told something he doesn’t want to hear, he throws a tantrum.”
It is unclear what Barr hopes to accomplish by writing his book. But by revealing all that he has, Barr has unwittingly told us a lot about himself as well as confirming what we already knew about Trump.
If it’s accolades that he wants for finally admitting the truth, he can forget it.
His book is just another sorry tale about two losers turning on each other.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
