Between the kids and the cats, I sure do find myself saying “You hear that Elizabeth? I’m coming to join you honey,” an awful lot lately.
We were supposed to have our parents over the day before Easter for lunch. Naturally, I felt I had to clean the entire house, since I hadn’t cleaned for company in well over a year.
But the cats, well the cats weren’t any big help.
Ferdinand, the orange cat who came here of his own accord, started peeing all over the house. I took him to get him neutered, and thought that would be the end of it, but it wasn’t. Mama then told me that it would take several days after the surgery for him to stop doing that.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
I finally got all of that stink cleaned up, but the bathroom where Fred and her five kittens are staying was a problem. She was flinging cat litter all over the place, and with company coming I just couldn’t have that. I ordered one of those litter boxes with a lid, set it up and didn’t think anything else of it.
I got up the next morning and started my daily chores with cleaning out the litter box. It sure has smelled fresh since I changed boxes, I thought to myself.
I opened the litter box, and there was nothing there but immaculate litter.
I told Michael, “Man, that cat is so smart she is going outside to use the bathroom.”
And then I found the biggest mess in one of our beds that you could ever imagine in your lifetime. Oh, the smell. I had to wash all of those bedclothes and I washed the mattress down the best I could. As it turns out, Fred had not been comfortable using an enclosed litter box. In her defense, she had tried to tell me that morning with incessant meowing, but I thought she was just being bothersome.
I spent so much time cleaning my house that the kids weren’t getting much of my attention. This must have bothered the boy, as he began to act out a little. He just wouldn’t listen to a thing I said or do much of anything I told him.
This gets on a mother’s nerves after a while and I began having these thoughts that I know all parents have had before me.
“Today’s kids… I always listened when I was a child (except for that period of time when I went around kicking everybody in the shins). These kids just don’t know how to act. Maybe it’s me. I’ve spoiled him and I’m a terrible mother … no it’s just this generation with their television shows and …. So on and so forth.”
Then, in a rare and short moment of quiet, I sat down and read a story by Zora Neale Hurston in which a little girl, after getting in trouble all day for one thing or another, tries to shave her grandma’s chin hairs while she sleeps and then in the middle of getting in trouble for that, steals her grandma’s brand new table cloth and wears it as a cape to dance in. I’m not sure it was really the point of the story, but it was proof enough to me that kids haven’t been listening all the way back to at least the 1920s and I can’t worry about it anymore.
The house got clean enough, but the kids got sick and I just couldn’t justify having people over with sickness in the house. I cooked our usual holiday turkey, and by late Sunday morning the house looked as if it had never been cleaned a day in its life.
I could kick the Easter Bunny for bringing in all of that dang green easter grass.
