Last Friday, June 30, the Supreme Court recognized the Constitution prohibits Congress from making a law “respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech….”
It’s funny how freedom of speech and freedom to exercise religion keeps popping up. It’s almost like there’s a group of ideologues who want the power to make Americans do and say things we don’t want to do or say. In 1789 our founders protected citizens’ rights to speak publicly and to practice their religious beliefs without interference from the government. Last Friday, the Supreme Court agreed with what the Constitution says. Our founders had just fought and won freedoms from a government that had repressed the people’s rights.
Over the years Congress and courts have created “protected classes” of citizens who believe they can do what Congress is prohibited from doing, i.e. infringe on citizens rights to speak freely and prohibit their rights to exercise their religion. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a website and graphic design company, recognizing her right to run her business freely in accordance with her religious beliefs.
Lorie Smith wanted to expand 303 Creative’s services to include custom websites, but because she lives in Colorado she feared the state would try to force her to create websites that violated her religious beliefs. The Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. So, Smith proactively filed a lawsuit asking for an injunction to keep the state from forcing her to create any wedding websites that contradicted her own religious beliefs.
Smith’s case won in Colorado’s district and appeals courts, but the Colorado Supreme Court ruled against her. Thus, Smith appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court which recognized her right to speak her own beliefs and not be forced by the government to speak state approved decrees.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the message, and not on the customer or business owner. Smith has always done business with customers regardless of sexual orientation. But, she has never created messages for anyone that violated her religious beliefs. The ruling was purely about the message and not about discriminating against a person.
Smith herself has made that distinction saying she has no problem working with the LGBTQ community, but not for gay weddings. She said, “I think it’s important for people to understand that I love and welcome the opportunity to work with all people. My case has never been about choosing which client to work with, but about choosing the message that I’m being asked to promote.”
In the majority opinion Justice Gorsuch wrote, ”In this case, Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.” He continued, “But, as this Court has long held, the opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties and part of what keeps our Republic strong.”
Heaven knows the wide range of messages the Constitution allows to insure freedom of speech. The Constitution also allows people to disagree. Can we have disagreement without discrimination? The sign on the door of a public restaurant says, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Is that discrimination?
Danny Gardner is a syndicated columnist who can be reached at pjandme2@hotmail.com.
