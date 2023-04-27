I am sitting on my front porch in the cool evening air, trying to soak in enough chill to last me until the cold comes back many months from now. 

The birds are tweeting and chirping and singing. The spring water is rushing over ancient stones in the creek bed. My three cats, Fred, Effie and Rufus are alert. Not because of the birds, but there is a dog barking in the distance. I can’t tell if it is the wild black dog in front of the house, which I still have every intention of taming, or the the bird dogs at Mama and Daddy’s house. The mountains make the location of noises hard to discern at times because they echo here and there. 

