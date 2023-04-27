I am sitting on my front porch in the cool evening air, trying to soak in enough chill to last me until the cold comes back many months from now.
The birds are tweeting and chirping and singing. The spring water is rushing over ancient stones in the creek bed. My three cats, Fred, Effie and Rufus are alert. Not because of the birds, but there is a dog barking in the distance. I can’t tell if it is the wild black dog in front of the house, which I still have every intention of taming, or the the bird dogs at Mama and Daddy’s house. The mountains make the location of noises hard to discern at times because they echo here and there.
Just now the wild orange cat, which I feel I will not be able to tame, is wailing quite loudly. The birds stopped their chirping and the dogs stopped barking and my cats averted their eyes in its direction. Nature was quiet for just a moment, but not too long. That cat rambles about here from time to time. I don’t think it will ever be domesticated, but I do dream that it will drop off a little batch of precious kittens in the barn for me to love on— though if it’s looking for a boyfriend here it’s out of luck.
Springtime has been a delight. I’d venture to say that it has been the most beautiful springtime I can recall. They say the wildflowers are gorgeous in California this year. I like poppies just fine. My mawmaw used to grow them and I remember sitting in the front yard and popping open the little balls of seeds on top. But I have to say that the display of wildflowers right here suits me just fine. I’m liable to get pulled over for reckless driving if I don’t stop staring at them.
One that is particularly prolific this year is lyreleaf sage, which is the purple flower that is popping up everywhere right now. I’ve seen it before, but I’ve never noticed so much of it. Put it alongside the yellow butterweed, and I just can’t pull my eyes away.
I think this abundant flower is a native plant, which I am learning is important. (Actually one source says it is native to Alabama and another says Alabama is not its native habitat. I only had the energy for two sources.)
Lyreleaf sage is also known as cancer weed, because people used to grind it up and put it on warts, sores, wounds and skin cancers, according to a University of Florida blog.
The plant is in the mint family, and is edible. Tea made from the plant can be used to treat coughs, colds and fevers. That’s great to know, because I am getting fired up for foraging again.
On that subject, I spent a little time over the weekend foraging around. I went on a wild goose chase for some ramps, as I was looking at some mountain land that I got in my head I was going to purchase. I was also hoping to find some edible mushrooms. I found nothing other than the mountain paths of my childhood in total disarray after having been turned into a logging road … but I digress.
In other news, I am in the market for some guineas if anyone has any to get rid of. We are overrun with ticks and I hear they like to eat them.
