I was driving down the road yesterday morning. Protruding out of a dumpster was what appeared to be a shooting target. On one side was a bullseye. On the other a human outline. I didn’t look any closer, but I keep seeing the image in my mind … the outline of a human.
A few weeks ago, me and my mom were talking to the boy about starting school and how he’d get to go on field trips. Mama told him about the Birmingham Zoo. Without thinking, I blurted out, “My kids are not going anywhere near Birmingham.” When Mama asked why, I had to spell it out so the boy wouldn’t know what I was saying. “Too many S-H-O-O-T-I-N-G-S.”
Everyone knows about the tragic shooting in Uvalde. It was just last week. There have been 15 more mass shootings since that time.
Michael and I were talking about the boy starting school. We will tell him to climb out the window and run if a shooter comes in the school. In a sleepless night I panicked over classrooms with no windows. I can picture my child running from someone with a gun. And I can picture him cowering in a corner as a gun blasts through the room. And that’s not okay. I should not have to talk to my small kid about what to do if someone comes in the school with a gun.
Donald Trump says the answer is a security overhaul at all the schools. I can see it now. Jailhouse fencing around the playground. Teachers walking around with holsters on their hips.
Mo Brooks says it’s a lack of family values causing these problems. As if single mothers and fathers don’t have enough on their shoulders, now, according to Brooks, they are apparently to blame for all of the gun violence in the country.
“I grew up when parents were married to each other, moral values were way of life and all life was believed precious,” Brooks said. “Mass killings that are common in America today were, when I grew up, a very rare thing. The way to prevent mass killings is to restore moral values. It is as simple as that.”
Dang, Mo. If it were that simple I just know us evil liberals wouldn’t be encouraging “out of wedlock childbirth.” How do you legislate morals without becoming the sort of dictatorship you say we need guns to protect us from becoming? Enlighten me.
Katie Britt says she is going to put an armed guard in every school. Great. Except people with semiautomatic rifles can easily take out an armed guard, I would imagine.
I will never forget getting off the bus on September 11, 2001. I walked home. I took in the serenity of my surroundings, and I told myself how lucky I was to live in a country where I didn’t have to worry about someone popping up from behind a bush and shooting me.
But I don’t think I live in that kind of country anymore.
I don’t feel safe at the grocery store. I don’t feel safe in large crowds. I don’t feel safe at the movie theater. I always look for the nearest exit wherever I go.
The sad thing is, I don’t even have any hope left that things will get better. I truly think things will only continue to get worse for a long time to come, especially in Alabama where gun laws seem to be going by the wayside. As Lindy Blanchard put it … we are locked and loaded.
People say to call your senators and representatives, but I haven’t bothered.
It’s strange to me that politicians who are always talking about the sanctity of life can be so anti-abortion while at the same time so pro-gun. 19 children died last week in a classroom!
There have been more than 200 mass shootings (shootings with four or more victims) in the United States this year already. Guns are the leading cause of death among young people in our country. Yet, there are people in power who can look you dead in the eye and with a straight face tell you that guns are not the problem.
Maybe mass shootings, general gun violence and gun accidents would continue at this rate even if gun laws were more strict. Maybe they would continue even if civilians were banned from owning semi-automatic weapons. But it doesn’t seem like doing absolutely nothing is stopping a dang thing. So, why can’t we at least try stricter laws?
I know, I know. Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.
People with guns.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
