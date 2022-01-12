Here is some breaking news!
Alabama did not play in the College Football playoffs on Monday night.
What you saw on television was a group of young college men running up and down the field chasing each other for fun. And if you thought they lost the game, then you are wrong.
You can believe this is true, because I am telling you it is and if I happen to repeat it 365 days, it will only become truer.
Right?
Because that is where we are today due to the unbelievable attempts by some lawmakers to convince us that Jan. 6, 2021, did not happen exactly as we know it did.
We know it because we saw it with our own eyes. And they did also. Yet, they would have us believe we are mistaken.
After comments made by former President Donald Trump, his crowd of supporters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and overtook police who were surrounding the Capitol building. They took their weapons, dragged them to the ground, sprayed them with chemical irritants and beat and tased them.
They broke down barriers and climbed the walls of the United States Capitol. They broke windows, forced their way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and entered the Senate chamber. They caused millions of dollars in damage to our Capitol building.
Meanwhile, network and cable television broadcast it all live.
Around the country, Americans watched in disbelief.
As they forced their way into the building, they chanted, “Fight for Trump” and “Hang Mike Pence.”
This all occurred while lawmakers and their staff hid inside the building in fear for their lives. Meanwhile protestors breached the perimeter carrying weapons, zip ties and wearing tactical gear.
Approximately 140 officers were injured, and two officers involved in the response have died by suicide.
The mob, made up of Trump supporters, attempted to interrupt the official certification of the 2020 election results.
All of this because one man refused to admit he lost an election. His actions that day were reckless and yet he continues to refuse to accept any responsibility for his part. He is still hawking the false claim that the election was stolen.
But according to some members of Congress, we did not see what we saw.
Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia would have us believe it was not an insurrection but a “fedsurrection,” which was somehow planned and carried out by the FBI. Claiming they are “ashamed of nothing” that happened that day, they continue to promote false claims.
Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers, who is reportedly a member of an anti-government militia group claims anyone who views the event as an insurrection are “commies” who need to turn away from their wicked ways.
Oklahoma state senator, Nathan Dahm tweeted, “January 6 was NOT an insurrection, no matter how much the fake news media pushed the narrative.”
United States Rep., Andrew Clyde from Georgia said watching the footage, he saw, “people in an orderly fashion staying between the ropes, taking videos.” He went on to call it a “normal tourist visit.”
Others have called it an “entirely peaceful protest.”
Even Mike Pence, who was targeted that day by the mob, called it just “one day in January.”
Their spin on the events of that day is not credible because the courts aren’t buying into participants’ version of events.
More than 725 people have been arrested for storming the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charges range from obstruction of an official proceeding to assault.
Judges say they are hearing tearful expressions of remorse and lots of excuses from the participants. Many have lost their jobs, friends and even family members have distanced themselves.
At least 165 people have pleaded guilty, claiming they were simply caught up in the moment. Some claimed they did not see any violence or vandalism, insisting they were simply there to protest peacefully.
Their excuses have fallen on deaf ears in the face of real evidence. Thousands of hours of videos from surveillance cameras, mobile phones and police body cameras show the real story. Many even shared their illegal actions on social media.
One Florida man claimed if Joe Biden had won by a billion votes, this would not have happened. The judge reminded him Biden won by seven million votes and that should have been enough.
One year later, there is zero evidence that that we saw was anything but an insurrection.
To suggest that it was anything else insults our intelligence and makes them look like fools and liars. Trying to recast the narrative of what we witnessed is futile.
Regardless of how many times you repeat a lie, it will always be what it is.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
