Every year beginning in early April, signs go up announcing the upcoming event of Mother’s Day. Jewelers, florists and restaurants prepare for the onslaught of customers.
According to the National Restaurant Association, Mother’s Day is the single busiest day of the year.
Then along comes June and with it comes Father’s Day.
Have you ever noticed that it crawls in like a turtle with nowhere near the fanfare associated with Mother’s Day?
Maybe it’s because Father’s Day was a little late coming to the table. Mother’s Day was officially recognized in the United States in 1913. Father’s Day had to wait for its turn until 1972.
Even the amount of money spent on gifts for dad trails behind what is spent on mom.
One leading psychologist says that most of us simply think our mothers deserve better. The reason for that, she says, is mothers are often considered to be the biggest contributor to a child’s home life.
This doctor also believes dads are less interested in tokens of appreciation because they are not gift oriented. They often don’t expect anyone to feel an obligation to buy material things for them.
Those assumptions seem somewhat sexist to me because not all mothers are about the gifts or food and are more into respect and appreciation for their hard work.
I don’t think it has anything to do with the difference in thinking.
It is more about what we take for granted.
Most people my age spent more time with our mothers than our fathers. My mother was a stay-at-home mom until I was eight years old. Daddy worked long hours, often at more than one job so that he could provide for us.
It might have seemed like she was the one who was more exhausted from watching four whining kids, but he was the one who carried the burden of putting food on the table for the rest of us. Anyone who has ever carried that responsibility knows it can be very stressful at times.
Yes, she got the hugs and kisses for her hard work, but he was satisfied simply being a good dad. I don’t think that as kids we appreciated the sacrifices he made for his family.
Experts have always expressed the opinion that the presence of a loving father increases a child’s chances of success, confidence and resilience. His involvement can also impact a child’s physical and mental well-being.
While a father’s nurturing may often take the form of holding children accountable, his influence is very significant.
I can personally attest to the validity of that.
While I grew up with both a loving mother and father, their roles were vastly different.
My dad was the final authority. Whatever nonsense you had been up to that day, Mama was going to spill the beans and you would be answering to the man for your transgressions.
He also taught us valuable lessons about life.
Because he was raised by an abusive, alcoholic father, he was determined that none of his children would go down that road. Drinking at any age would always be prohibited.
He was a man of high moral character who demanded that his children respect the laws of God and man. There was no way we were going to get away with bad behavior.
And if he had to convince you in a way that could be painful to your backside, well, that was just his job, he reckoned.
Daddy was a quiet man who had no tolerance for foolishness. He was serious about life and performed his role as head of the household without complaint.
He was the hardest working man I have ever known. Giving your employer an honest day’s work was a priority to him. He taught us that any job we undertook, we were to give it our all. There was no acceptable excuse for not doing your best.
Daddy always put his family first. I once read that the most important trait in a good father was manifested in how he treated the mother of his children. The love he had for her was blatantly obvious to everyone.
He was our provider, protector, disciplinarian and role model. He was smart and could fix anything that was broken. He was always on our side, and you always knew your problems were his problems. He was our hero.
We lost him at the age the young age of 52 but the importance of good work ethic and love for family and God are lifetime lessons.
This quote from Billy Graham sums it up perfectly. “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”
Happy Father’s Day to all unsung heroes!
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.