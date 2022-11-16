The Supreme Court of the United States is the highest federal court in the country. It is also the head of the judicial branch.
Established by the United States Constitution, the high court has the final say over all laws passed in this country. Its sole role is to evaluate the constitutionality of those laws.
When called upon to do so, the court has the power to check the actions of the other two branches of government, meaning the executive and legislative branches. The executive branch includes the president and legislative includes actions of Congress.
Throughout history, the Supreme Court has issued numerous controversial rulings.
In May 1954, the Court unanimously declared state laws that established separate schools for white and black students unconstitutional. This decision resulted in the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement and the end of segregation in public schools.
The most televised of the Supreme Court cases was Miranda v Arizona. In that ruling, the court decided that police had to follow certain procedures to ensure the protection of a criminal suspect’s Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. Thus began the age of Miranda warning to all suspects arrested, informing them that they have a right to remain silent when questioned by police.
In Bush v Gore in 2000, both George Bush and Al Gore needed to win the state of Florida to claim the presidency. There were only 537 votes separating them. The Florida Supreme Court ruled the ballots should be manually counted, and recounting began. The Supreme Court stepped in and ordered the recount halted. This decision allowed the original count to stand effectively making George W Bush the next President of the United States.
The decision of the court earlier this year to overturn Roe v Wade, which gave women the constitutional right to seek an abortion has become a political hot potato for candidates on the left and right.
This ruling also put the high court front and center to public criticism.
The court is back in session after a year of controversial rulings. The outcome of this term’s cases will affect the lives of many Americans once again.
Some of the upcoming cases include the future of affirmative action, equal treatment of LGBTQ people, and control of election laws.
Some members of the court are not happy with the criticisms against them or that folks are questioning the legitimacy of the court.
Chief Justice John Roberts said, “I don’t understand the connection between opinions that people disagree with and the legitimacy of the Court.”
People are not questioning the legitimacy because they disagree. They are doing so because the current justices have veered far right in their rationales and voted in what looks like partisan favorability. People are also upset that the Court has broken from the long-standing practice of adherence to precedent.
Justice Elena Kagan said she believes the court loses public trust when it discards precedent. She also expressed concern that if the court loses its connection with public sentiment, then it is a “dangerous thing for democracy.”
Several of the most recently appointed justices conducted speaking engagements across the country this summer to make their case and prove they are “not partisan hacks,” according to Justice Amy Barrett.
In July, Justice Alito joked about “writing the only Supreme Court decision that was lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders.”
Justice Barrett drew wild applause recently after joking about it being “nice to hear noise that wasn’t from protests.”
Some of us fail to see the humor of these justices making light of a decision that affects the women in this country.
Another classic example of partisan partiality can be seen in the court’s decision to consider Republican Senator Lindsay Graham’s objection to be questioned by the Georgia election commission.
And why else would former president, Donald Trump have sought dismissal of lower court rulings three times since 2020?
Multiple polls have shown public approval of the high court at record lows.
According to Justice Roberts, “you don’t want public opinion to be the guide of what the appropriate decision is.”
I have no law degree but if memory serves me correctly, the Constitution has not changed, only the people interpreting it. It was also written to guarantee equality for us all. Reversing discrimination and upholding people’s rights have always been a cornerstone of Supreme Court rulings. That was certainly the case in rulings made prior to now.
No, we won’t all agree with every ruling but if you have most Americans questioning your motives for re-defining what certain parts of it mean, then legitimacy is a real issue.
The Constitution was written for “we the people”, not nine people in black robes who are clearly allowing their party affiliation to affect their rulings.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
