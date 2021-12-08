Last Friday I had to be in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at 7:45 a.m. our time. Anxious for the trip, because I hate driving to Chattanooga, I left the house at 5:30. It was dark outside, and the stars were still bright. My eyes were dry from waking so early.
I’d been up since 2:30 researching astrology, because I watch this show called “90 Day Fiancé.” This might sound stupid, but that show is basically how I learn about other cultures, and there is a couple who live in India and they couldn’t get married until the astrologer told them it was okay.
Actually, he had to tell the man’s nosy mother that it wasn’t really any of her business, but at any rate they apparently take astrology pretty seriously over there. I read all about my sign that morning, and I have to say that it was wildly accurate.
But anyway, there I was before the break of dawn, headed down the road by myself. It was something I haven’t experienced in a very long time. I turned my true crime podcast on and enjoyed the peacefulness of it all.
I stopped in Stevenson for a sausage and biscuit, and even though I’m pretty sure it was a warmed up leftover biscuit it was so good that I went back for another one the next morning. As the edges of the world turned orange, I glided down the road listening to the horrors of William Bonin.
It was a nice drive up until I got to Kimball and had to get on the dreaded I-24. Never have I ever hated a stretch of road as I do the one stretching from Kimball to Chattanooga. A part of me wanted to pull over in the Goodwill parking lot and just take a nap until it opened, but I rather like my new endocrinologist and so I kept on driving.
At first it didn’t seem that bad. There weren’t too too many big trucks. Daylight was dimly surrounding me. My radio talked on and I still had wits enough to know that William Bonin was a serial killer with accomplices. But as I crept along, as I do, trucks upon trucks mixed in with morning work traffic caught up to me. I found myself safely nestled behind a J.B. Hunt. truck. He must have been going about 50 miles per hour, because I was right behind him with the speedometer stuck at 45. For a while I felt a nice level of comfort. I suppressed the image of all of the trucks speeding past me in the left lane. But, before I knew it I began to feel that I should get a move on it. I got paranoid that the truck driver in front of me might not appreciate me sort’ve tailgating him.
I went around him and got mixed in with the drivers that aren’t afraid to put the petal to the metal. Luckily that didn’t last long, and I was able to sneak in behind someone going about 65. That’s about as fast as I’m comfortable with these days. The drive wasn’t so bad up to that point, but I had long ago abandoned paying any attention to what happened to the Freeway Killer, because I was too busy holding my breath while the 18-wheelers passed me by.
It was still nice and early as I rolled into Chattanooga. The brightest and orangest morning sun you ever saw greeted me and it peeked over the horizon. Maybe it would have been a beautiful sight, but traffic was congested and my windshield was, and still is, quite dirty. I was blinded by the light.
I poked along to the place where I was supposed to turn. I just missed a Jeep pulling a trailer as he merged onto the road that I was merging off of.
That was it. The drive was over. I was home free and 30 minutes early to my appointment.
And, I got a good report form the doctor. Just as my astrological horoscope had said I would.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.