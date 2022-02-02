We are all aware that the pandemic has taken a toll on the nation’s mental health.
With schools having to go virtual at a moment’s notice and ever-evolving masking requirements, school age children are the most at risk group for depression and anxiety.
Even though all these restrictions and mandates are necessary for their safety, it does nothing to relieve the pressures they feel.
A recent study revealed that more than 25 percent of high school students reported worsening emotional and cognitive health. Over 20 percent of parents with children ages 5-12 reported similar worsening conditions for their children.
In addition to the loneliness and isolation due to public health safety measures, the poor mental health of parents may be a contributing factor in negative mental health outcomes for children.
Just when these children get settled back into a somewhat normal routine, cases go up, staff shortages increase, and schools are forced to transition to E-learning or virtual classes.
Either one takes the children out of the classroom and the isolation process starts all over again.
For two years now, these school children have worn masks, sacrificed birthday parties, sporting events and tried to learn without being in a classroom setting.
While some kids breezed through the process and enjoyed the home learning experience, others suffered from the lack of academic, social and emotional support that in-person classes offer.
One well-known psychiatrist said she is most concerned about teenagers. She says the social isolation had a significant impact on them because this is their main developmental stage when they are with peers and just figuring out who they are.
Instead of taking into consideration what all those children have experienced over the last two years, one school in Mississippi appeared either to be ignorant or tone deaf in their approach to some students in their district.
Their actions can be summed up in two words. Utterly ridiculous.
When Ashley Heun’s daughter brought home a letter from the school’s counsellors asking for her signature of approval, she thought she had misread the content.
In a letter which was sent only to parents of teenage girls, Southaven Middle School offered shapewear to girls as a means for dealing with negative body image.
In the letter, parents were given the option to choose whether their daughters “may receive the healthy literature, shapewear, bras and other products” through the school’s counselors.
The letter went on to explain how girls with positive body images are more likely to have good physical and mental health. And that girls with negative body image had negative thoughts and feelings and were more likely to develop eating disorders and depression.
The ending stated that the counselors wanted to offer healthy literature to their daughters on maintaining a positive image while offering them shapewear, bras and other health products.
The person who wrote this letter and whoever approved it clearly were unaware of the contradictory message conveyed between the beginning and the ending.
The letter began by explaining how girls were more likely to have negative body images than boys. It went on to explain that this may be because many women feel pressure to measure up to strict and unrealistic social and cultural beauty ideals, which can lead to a negative body image.
I am no doctor but offering shapewear to improve body image appears to be a mixed message. The very suggestion that their bodies must be perfect shows a lack of sensitivity.
We are supposed to be teaching our girls to love and respect their bodies and that it is not okay to judge anyone by their size. We should also be encouraging them to be comfortable in their own skin, regardless of their body shape.
Ashley Heun shared the letter on social media.
She later received an apology from the principal of the school who informed her the program had been cancelled.
We need more people to advocate on our girls’ behalf about acceptance of body size. It could result in helping our girls overcome the stigma of the “perfect woman.” Because we all know there is no such thing in existence.
In a time when these children are dealing with a raging pandemic and threats to their mental well-being, this school’s insensitive actions should never have seen the light of day. The person who thought it was a great idea should take their shapewear and go home.
Based on research that focuses on educational performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials, Mississippi is ranked number 45.
It might be a better use of school time to improve the state’s educational needs instead of concerning themselves with the allocation of shapewear to their teens.
This fat headed idea should be stuffed in the trash.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
