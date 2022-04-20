As the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Jackson, went into its 13th hour, Senator Marsha Blackburn, from Tennessee stepped up to the plate and took her first swing at the nominee.
Blackburn asked Jackson to define the word ‘woman.’
“I can’t, not in this context, I’m not a biologist,” Jackson replied.
The Tennessee Republican was, of course, trying to drag the nominee into the party’s latest hate mongering over transgender individuals.
Considering these hearings were supposed to be about whether the nominee would uphold the Constitution, this question was way out of order.
Not just that, but it is a trick question regarding legal interpretation as the Constitution offers us no definition of what a woman is. Therefore, there was no right answer.
Blackburn, however, did not let up, accusing Jackson of not giving a straight answer.
Accordingly, as a judge, she would only be able to answer the question in relation to a specific case that was before the Supreme Court. And a lot depends on the subject matter regarding specifics of certain legal cases.
Since the now infamous question was asked, much has been written and debated concerning Jackson’s answer.
Republicans now have a new talking point accusing Jackson of being a Harvard graduate who cannot supply a simple definition of a single word.
HuffPost sent a reporter to question several members of the Judiciary Committee to get their answer to the burning question.
When Marsha Blackburn herself was asked, she dodged the question three times before sharing her policy about talking to reporters in the Senate hallway.
Senator John Kennedy replied, “I don’t have anything for you on that.”
Senator Josh Hawley was convinced he had the answer. He defined a woman as “someone who can give birth.” When asked whether a woman who has had a hysterectomy could still be a woman, Hawley reportedly asked, “well, I don’t know, would they?”
Senator Thom Tillis was quick to reply, “my wife.”
Oh, these boys and their definitions.
Maybe they should have consulted Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton. He had no trouble articulating what a woman is.
Newton’s definition of a woman was “handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.” He went on to explain that a bad one, “cannot cook” and “don’t know how to be quiet.”
It is possible that defining what a woman is may be a little uncomfortable for some.
During American colonial times, she, by virtue of marriage, became non-existent. The law said the “very being and legal existence of the woman is suspended during the marriage.”
She is the individual who lost her right to vote in 1777 and would not have it restored until 1920.
Mississippi gave her the right to own property in her own name, with her husband’s permission, in 1839.
She is the Black female, who was declared to be property, without the right to defend herself against a master’s act of rape in 1855.
It was only a woman who could be discriminated against because of her sex regarding payment of minimum wage like her male co-workers until the Supreme Court ruled it was illegal in 1938.
It is she who is labeled selfish if she decides not to reproduce and focus only on a career path. Men make decisions like that and never receive such criticism.
If she was a mother to pre-school children, employers were allowed to refuse to hire her until 1971.
This is the person who gets blamed for dressing too provocatively when a man assaults her.
She is a wife who feels less of a woman if she has the terrible misfortune of developing breast cancer. All because society has determined her worth is based on her sexual appearance.
It is the person who drops her child off at daycare because two incomes are required to support the family. And the one who stresses all day with feelings of guilt. The father of said child never recalls experiencing such distress.
Should she make the decision to become a mother, it is a woman who never rests again. It is she who cries at night over her children, wondering if they are lonely or hungry or safe.
She is the one who balances a job, children, home and husband.
While there used to be a specific model for how to look, talk, act the part, and sit down and shut up, thankfully those days are gone.
The definition of a woman is not universal but specific to each woman. Being a woman is more complex than chromosomes.
You can’t put us in a box and call us all the same.
Being a woman today means you can’t find us in the dictionary because we can define ourselves any way we choose.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.