Anyone who steps up and agrees to work in law enforcement is a hero in my book.
Yes, I know there are some bad apples in the bunch, but that can be said about any profession.
These dedicated men and women realize that they may have to put their lives on the line on any given day, but they get up and put on that badge anyway.
This is especially true for agents who work for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, or the FBI, as they are referred. These folks are tasked with bringing justice to some of America’s most dangerous criminals. These can include serial killers, mafia members, gang members and international terrorists.
There have been times in our history when the integrity of the agency has come under scrutiny, but overall, the agency has a reputation for being vigilant in their pursuit of justice.
Even though they have been accused of some questionable practices, they are still part of the Department of Justice and tasked with enforcement of the laws regardless of the popularity or infamy of the person being investigated.
After the recent FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, social media users have flooded the forums with calls for violence against federal agents. Some are vowing a “civil war.”
One user appeared to suggest that members of the team who were involved in the search were “traitors”, who must be killed.
Three days after the search, a man armed with an AR-style rifle and a nail gun, attempted to forcibly enter the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office. The confrontation with agents resulted in a standoff with officers and eventually the death of the man who was making the threats.
Just hours before the incident, he had posted that he wanted to kill federal agents for executing the warrant on Trump’s home.
It is bad enough when random people on social media threaten to harm law enforcement, but quite another when angry politicians join the insanity.
Twitter, Instagram and Facebook all have banned a Florida Republican seeking election to the state’s legislature after he called for legalizing violence against federal agents, including the FBI. “Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other federal troops on sight,” Luis Miguel posted.
Another Florida candidate for US House of Representatives released a video stating, “I wish they’d turn up at my house,” Martin Hyde said. “Because they’d have gone home in a body bag.”
Some Republican lawmakers and candidates have accused the agency, without any proof, of planting evidence.
Others have defended the FBI and praised them for the difficult job they have.
Michael Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said, “all members of this committee are in support of the men and women who work to keep our nation safe at the FBI and Justice Department. And we condemn any actions of violence against any law enforcement personnel.”
Former Vice-President Mike Pence told the GOP to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search and denounced calls to defund the agency, saying it was “just as wrong as the Democrats wanting to shift money from police.”
Even though Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia called for defunding the FBI, she said she “supports law, order and the brave men and women who protect our communities.”
A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee said, “violence has no place in our politics.”
Officials at the FBI and Homeland Security say they have observed an increase in threats to law enforcement. They issued a bulletin calling on all authorities to be vigilant and cautious about threats occurring online.
FBI Director Christopher Wray defended his agents, saying, “we ask the tough questions, making sure the investigative steps we take are consistent with our role upholding the Constitution.”
There are laws against posting credible threats online and law enforcement is required to take all threats seriously. They intend to investigate and prosecute those who engage in such behavior.
Most social media sites have a process for handling these vile threats and they need to enforce the rules they have laid out for any abuse of the privilege of using their forums.
All law enforcement agencies in this country have a tough job to do and by doing their jobs they become targets for those who believe they are above the law and any consequences for breaking them.
These agents were simply doing their job by following the orders given to them. They conducted the search according to the terms of the warrant.
These unwarranted attacks on the FBI will result in endangering lives and the trust that the public has in law enforcement.
Both of which will make this country and us less safe.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com
