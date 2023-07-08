Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.