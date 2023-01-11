Hurled insults, drawn fists, angry threats, grown men on their knees.
Nope, I’m not talking about a scene from a Jerry Springer episode, folks. That was the scene last Friday night on the floor of the US House of Representatives.
If at first, you don’t succeed. . . . . . Well, you know the rest.
That appeared to be the plan for California Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy. He was bound and determined to become the speaker of the United States House of Representatives.
But if McCarthy thought his rise to the top was going to be a piece of cake, he was sadly mistaken. In fact, his quest to become speaker went something like a familiar Christmas tune.
On the first day of voting, Democrats united behind Hakeem Jeffries, and he received 212 votes. McCarthy received 203 votes, which was 15 short of the total he needed. The second ballot was the same as the first. The third round saw him lose one vote.
On the second day of voting, McCarthy fell short in all three rounds of ballot voting without converting a single ‘no’ vote.
On the third day of voting, even after making concessions to 21 holdouts, there was no change in his numbers.
On the fourth day of voting, McCarthy managed to flip some of the holdouts, but still failed to secure enough votes in the 12 and 13th rounds of voting. The 14th round saw him lose by one vote. Around midnight on Friday, he finally saw the goal line and secured his place as Speaker of the House.
Fifteen rounds of voting and four days of wheeling and dealing is not what we paid these guys to do.
Historians say this election for speaker became the longest contest in decades.
In 1923, Frederick Gillet had the same problem. In both cases, Republicans won the majority and like last year’s midterms, the results for their party were disappointing.
Much like McCarthy, Gillett found it difficult to reconcile certain factions within their party with the ideals of certain outspoken members. Regardless of the reasons, it was not a good look for this group to be bickering so long over electing a speaker.
The interesting part will be when we sort out what concessions McCarthy had to make to secure the change from ‘no’ to yes’ with certain far-right members of his party.
It was reported that McCarthy’s dissenting party members wanted a decentralization of authority in the chamber. They wanted less reliance on leadership and more power given to committee chairs.
They also wanted assurances that certain members be appointed to prime committees. That could mean that new members would get priority over Republicans with more seniority.
That could spell big trouble and cause considerable animosity among ranking members of the Republican party. This may very well lead to stalemates in regard to passing even reasonable legislation.
But reports are that even though he initially resisted certain ideas, in an effort to gain votes, he agreed to the demands. Nothing good will come from backroom deals and there will certainly be more drama and chaos in the House if he did agree.
Republicans opposing McCarthy say they want to see their conservative viewpoints more prominently reflected in the House agenda. Many reportedly believe McCarthy disregards their views.
In his defense, McCarthy claims his opponents kept changing their demands during negotiations.
Democrats, of course are loving all the drama. They believe it provides proof of their message that Republicans aren’t interested in governing effectively. I’m not sure if they have anything to crow about when they couldn’t hold on to the majority they had before the midterms.
The simple process of the majority party picking a leader turned into four days of total lunacy.
While they were making waves and ignoring their responsibilities as elected officials, the first week of their term was basically useless.
Laws and precedent say the House must select a speaker before any action can be taken by its members. Without a speaker to swear in new and returning members, no government business could move forward. No bills got passed or resolutions adopted.
The chaotic task of choosing house leadership by Republicans provides us with a glimpse how their governing capabilities will be hindered by infighting among their own members.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives is second in line of presidential succession behind the Vice President.
If this is how they handle such an important task within their own party, God help us all when we have to rely on Republicans and Democrats to compromise.
Nothing constructive will ever come from such dysfunctional, irrational, argumentative politicians from both parties.
And the people they swore to serve will become collateral damage in their political warfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.