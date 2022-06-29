“Boogity, Boogity, there seems to have been some disturbance here.”
Those lyrics from a song by Ray Stevens are ringing in my head after my recent trip to the beach.
Even though the song is about some random guy running around town naked or streaking as it was called back then, my reaction to some things I saw firsthand were like the ones mentioned in the song.
First, you shake your head, then you tell yourself maybe you didn’t see what you thought you saw. But reality sets in and your brain just cannot handle the reality of it all.
I am talking about women, who for some unexplained reason, feel the need to go out in public with their girl parts uncovered.
They were walking around everywhere with just little to nothing on. I am not talking about the ones who were headed to the beach. These chicks were going into grocery stores, shopping centers, souvenir shops and restaurants.
If their suits covered up their bits, it would be one thing. Not a good thing. But a better option than the ones whose suits did not cover much and still thought it was a good idea to not put on a t shirt or maybe even change into normal going-out clothes.
I know I am old fashioned thinking that you should put on clothes that cover up everything if you intend to leave the house, but when did it become okay to show off your stuff in front of God and everybody?
Like it or not, your clothes communicate volumes about you as a person. It is about what you’re communicating intentionally or unconsciously through your choices. Your clothes, or lack thereof, tell a story about you.
Believe it or not, there have been actual studies done on why people dress like they do.
Researchers determined that there is a possibility that wearing certain clothes reflect a person’s emotional state. They determined that people who are depressed don’t care how they look.
All I can say is, if that is the reason, then there were carloads of folks in need of anti-depressants down in Orange Beach.
But I’m not buying that load of nonsense.
At least the reason young people wear revealing clothes makes some sense. They like to be noticed and are constantly under pressure from their peers to dress according to the latest fashion trends.
That doesn’t make it acceptable, but it goes a long way towards explaining why they would do it.
But the ones I saw were grown women. I know their mama taught them better.
After asking around about this disturbing behavior, someone suggested maybe it is the “Kardashian effect” that is causing the women to bare it all.
Most people are familiar with who the Kardashians are.
It is that bunch of reality stars who never seem to have enough fabric in their clothes to cover all their parts. They are on Twitter and Instagram daily posting their latest selfies. Most of the time they are wearing little or nothing at all. And they have millions of followers, apparently.
One mental health expert has suggested that keeping up with the Jones has turned into keeping up with the Kardashians.
Nowadays, people look at Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendell as examples of how women should look and dress. Or partially dress, as they so often do.
Women should realize that Kim Kardashian, the star of their reality show, launched her career with a sex tape. The success she has achieved from her behavior has somehow basically told women that their bodies are valuable commodities which can be leveraged for fame and fortune.
They should also wake up and understand that the pictures this family posts have been heavily edited, using all kinds of filtering tools and photoshop mechanisms.
Their bodies don’t really look that way. It’s all done with mirrors and lights, much like a magicians’ trick. Striving for perfect bodies is a symptom of an illusion where exposing all will benefit them financially.
And yet many women are being tricked into believing that body image is all that matters.
The myth of a perfect body is all a fantasy, much like the lives these women portray on their show. I find it hard to believe that women could be so gullible, but some women follow their every move and emulate them.
It is a fact that each year, women are wearing less and less. Some even claim it is about asserting their freedoms.
While the rest of us certainly applaud our sisters’ right to exercise whatever freedoms they have left until the Supreme Court comes for them, there is a line that needs to be drawn.
We can draw it in the sand, but only if they agree to cover up.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
