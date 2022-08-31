Can you feel it in the air?
It’s that time of year again.
I know it’s almost fall, and most people’s thoughts turn to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Some probably have already started their Christmas shopping.
I don’t happen to be one of those organized kind of folks because fall has a completely different meaning to me.
For me, it’s all about football. I love it, can’t get enough of it.
It has been fun to start going to the Scottsboro games again. My son was in the marching band for six years quite a long time ago and Friday night was always football night. I would come home from work and pack up my son and Mama and off we would go.
Fast forward to this year and our daughter has become a marching band member and here we go again.
There are no words to describe the feeling of cheering on your team and the enjoyment of seeing friends and family doing the same thing.
I believe sports has a way of bringing folks together. I’m not talking about the ones who only come to watch if the team is winning. I’m talking about the true diehard fans who brave the rain and cold to support the students who participate in the game, including the players, coaches, cheer squads and band members.
These kids put a lot of hard work and sweat into Friday night games, and it does my heart good to see the stadium full of community members who come out to support them.
I grew up watching football with Daddy and have been a fan for as long as I can remember. It has never mattered what state I lived in, Alabama Crimson Tide has always been my team, win or lose.
It is difficult for me to talk to people who don’t watch football. Frankly, I think they might be a tad boring. I mean, who could not love this game?
It might surprise you to know that football is the most popular sport in the world.
There are all kinds of reasons why people enjoy the game.
It gives us all a chance to be coaches. Nearly every football fan thinks he or she can call the plays. Afterall, that’s what all the yelling is about. Put in that player, run faster, no not that way, pass the ball to old so and so. Just helpful suggestions, that’s all.
Some people think football is dumb. Clearly those folks have never understood that football is all about strategy. Careful planning is as much a part of football as those in the rich man’s game of chess. No other sport requires as much thinking and countermoves against their opponent.
Another big reason is the rivalry games. Nothing feels as good as when Alabama delivers a loss to LSU, Clemson or Georgia. This year, I guess we’re going to have to dish one up for Jimbo over at Texas A & M just to shut him up.
Rivalry games tend to bring out the best in both teams so much they almost feel like playoff games. And here in Alabama we like nothing better than being in the playoffs.
Offense is always great because I mean you can’t win without it. Well, you can, but those are ugly wins. Scoring brings its own kind of high, but in no sport is defense more dramatic than football.
Defensive touchdowns will always get the crowd on their feet, but so will a big stop by the defense when the other team is trying to score.
Watching football allows us to experience the full range of our emotions. We are happy when our team scores, we are sad when we miss a scoring opportunity, we get angry over a call by the refs which we think is unfair and we are beyond disappointed when our team loses. But even while making us feel the full spectrum of feelings in a three-hour period, it is always worth the ride.
And what would Thanksgiving be without the football games? Families across the country work off those extra calories by jumping up and down, cheering for their team.
The outcome of the game is totally unpredictable. There are no perfect players, coaches or calls. You just never know until the play clock strikes 00.
For me, football is also about love.
On Saturdays, two of my favorite people, my brother and his wife, come over to watch the Crimson Tide take on anyone willing to take the field against us. We share good food and lots of laughs.
For just a little while, we can immerse ourselves in the game, tune out the noise of everyday life and experience the blessing of family time.
Roll Tide!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.