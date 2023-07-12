I read or heard somewhere the other day, or maybe I dreamed it, that somehow wi-fi can see you or detect a person in your house. The more I think about it the more I think maybe I dreamed it, because I do have weird dreams, and I can’t seem to find anything about it now.
Whether it was a dream or something I actually heard, it has me thinking about technology. And I guess what I think is … I’d like to keep the basics like modern medicine, air conditioning and electricity, but I’m just not interested in having a robot drive my car or write my news stories.
It’s weird to think how much has changed just in my lifetime.
Back when I was a kid we used to get those free AOL trials in the mail. I’d sit at my computer and try every way in the world to get AOL to work on our computer. It never did. We probably didn’t even have a modem for all I know.
When we finally did get the internet I was hooked and addicted. I loved being able to chat with my friends all day and night. I checked my email very regularly and it was always very exciting to get something.
Then came social media and I loved that too. Yes indeed, if anyone was ever curious about how my day was going, what I had for breakfast, lunch or dinner, or how I felt about anything that happened in the entire world all you had to do was visit my Myspace or Facebook and there all my innermost feelings would be for the entire world’s viewing pleasure.
And then came the modern cellular device. It all started with just a phone you could take anywhere, then there was text messaging, and then somehow I could check my email on my phone and then my Facebook and now the entire world is at my fingertips. No question that pops into my mind goes unanswered, because Google goes with me wherever I may roam.
Sometimes I think back to the days, a long time ago now, when my mom and I would load up in the car and head to town. Neither of us had cell phones. No one did back then. If we got separated in the old Walmart, she’d just have them call me up to the front of the store over the loud speaker. It was embarrassing, but that’s just how it was.
I guess I’m part of the last generation of people who got to experience a childhood without the internet. My kids will never know what it’s like to have one television in the house with only one channel. I try my best to keep most other technology from them. I’m addicted to my stupid cell phone, and I want them to be real-time people for as long as they possibly can.
I’ve lived in both worlds now. The world where you interact with people face to face. The world where you stay on the phone talking or singing or whatever with your friends all summer long, but you gotta let them go when Mama needs to make a phone call. The world where it’s your parents’ turn to watch tv so you go find something else to do or you sit together with your family and watch what they pick.
And then the world where you sit alone in a dark room trying to find someone to type to. The world where you share your problems with a computer screen. The world where it’s so easy just to text someone that you lose the basic ability to make a phone call. The world where you absentmindedly check your email and Instagram five thousand times a day and before you know it your screen time is up to three hours a day.
I cringe when I think what the world will be for my kids when they are adults. I mean, my own mother didn’t even have indoor plumbing or a television as a child and look at how much happened in her children’s lifetimes. Her grandmother foretold that one day people would pay for water, and people thought she was crazy.
Thinking about it all just makes me wonder what could be next. And how can I just stay away from it.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
