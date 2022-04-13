I’m not one of those parents who chooses to take the kids for professional photos. I guess because I used to be a photographer I just always take them myself for holidays and birthdays. I snap a lot of cell phone pictures of them dong their usual routines, like playing in the mud and making messes in my house, and I really think those are the most important ones of all. But there is one type of photo that I will gladly shell out 45 dollars for once or twice a year. And that is the cheesy mall picture. I’ve only ever had my kids pictures taken with Santa Claus, but this year I decided I really wanted them to have their picture taken with the mall Easter Bunny.
On Monday morning I bathed them and dressed them in their Sunday best, which I had specifically purchased for this photo. My kids nearly always look like little pigs covered in dirt and mud due to the way they chose to conduct themselves, and so to have them looking clean and neat for more than a few minutes is a feat that takes a great deal of energy on my part.
My mom, brother, me and the kids all loaded up in my brother’s truck and headed off for Huntsville. It was a cramped ride, but it was sure to be worth it once I had those photographs in my hand. We got to the mall. I brushed the boy’s hair. I put a big bow in sister’s hair, and off we went to find the Easter Bunny. Down the elevator we rode. But what did we find? Not the Easter Bunny.
It was 2 p.m. The website said he would be there until 3:30 p.m. Maybe he had to take a potty break I thought. I asked a boy working there if he would be back and the boy told me it would be 30 minutes.
No problem. I took the kids to a play area in the mall where they made a friend and had a great time rolling around in the floor in their new clothes. But I didn’t make a fuss.
I waited around 40 minutes to be on the safe side and then I dragged them away form the play area, as little sister kicked and screamed. We went down the escalator and little sister made a run for it, but I caught up to her.
Back at the home of the Easter Bunny, there was a lady now working. But still no Easter Bunny. I asked her if he was coming back. She told me he was. I asked if I should sign up. “No,” she said. “Just go do what you need to do.”
I wanted to tell her that what I needed was to have my kids’ picture taken with the Easter Bunny who was supposed to be there, and that I had no other business in the mall because other than the food court I hate malls and I’d already eaten lunch that day!
But I politely left to go find a bathroom for the boy instead. Then I spotted a sign with a picture of the Easter Bunny on it. “Get next to that sign and smile,” I told the kids. I had a feeling that might be the best we were going to get with the mall Bunny. In the photograph the boy is looking at the camera, unimpressed. Little sister is laying in the floor out beside the sign.
We trekked back to where the bunny was supposed to be. He still wasn’t back.
I let the kids play on the little car machines that run on quarters. Only one of them worked, and several of them stole the dollars worth of quarters they cost to ride. I was on the verge of feeling aggravated.
After an hour and a half of waiting I figured the Easter Bunny must have heeded back to Easter Island and so I gathered the children and left.
I was really disappointed that I had to leave without those pictures, but at least I had snapped that one by the sign just so I could remember the day.
We got a dozen Krispy Kreme’s on the way out of town, and I soothed my nerves with two of them.
Happy Easter everyone!
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.