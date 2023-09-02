You have the chance to help one of the good guys in the community do something really special.
Brian Anderson is heard from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. each weekday afternoon on 98.3 Wild Country’s “Wild Ride Home” show.
He brings you the best in country music, and he keeps you up-to-speed on things you need to know, such as severe weather, traffic issues, and more.
Anderson has been selected by the Grand Ole Opry to be in the running for a chance to emcee a Grand Ole Opry show.
For Brian, it’s chance at something that’s been a dream of Brian’s for most of his career.
“I love being on the radio everyday living the dream but I’d love the chance to emcee a Grand Ole Opry Show on Country Music’s most famous stage,” Anderson said.
Anderson says this is part of his partnership with the Opry, as they have selected him to be in competition with other radio stations — whichever station gets the most entries by listeners wins.
This is exclusively on the 98.3 Wild Country Facebook page. There is a pinned post at the top of the 98.3 Facebook page with a picture of the beautiful Opry stage.
We encourage everyone to head to the Facebook page, to click on that post, then click on the link and fill out the form to register to win a pair of tickets to the Opry plus a post show backstage tour and have the chance to meet some of the artists.
Every week Anderson gives a pair of tickets to the Grand Ole Opry on his show. For your chance to go the Opry, tune in every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon at 4:20 p.m. for the Grand Ole Opry “Brain Teaser” Clue about an artist coming soon to the Grand Ole Opry. A different clue is given each day with the final clue on Friday. Listeners who put all three clues together and call in to 256-999-0098 with the correct answer may win a pair of tickets to a Grand Ole Opry show.
