For anyone who watches football, it will come as no surprise that football has the highest injury rate of any American sport.
According to medical statistics, most football injuries occur in the knee and the three most common types of injuries are the MCL sprain, the meniscus tear and the ACL tear.
There is something that those of us who enjoy the game do not realize and that is the reality of how NFL teams deal with the injuries of its players.
A former NFL player says no one outside of a small group of people know any details about a player’s injury. He said once a player walks into the injury tent, he enters a secret injury world.
One former general manager says usually only the owner of the team, the head coach, position coach, the doctor and player himself are on the “need to know” list.
Teams can be fined for not telling the truth about a player’s injuries.
Players say the athletic trainer is the bridge between the injured player and team doctor.
The NFL has been criticized for putting profit before the health and welfare of its players in the past.
One injury that can have life changing effects on a player is a concussion. A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.
Serious questions were raised recently concerning concussion protocol after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered two injuries within days of each other.
The first incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon when the quarterback was shoved to the ground by a member of the opposing team. Tua grabbed his head and then stumbled after getting up off the ground.
The Dolphins team initially called it a head injury but later said it was an ankle and back injury. The coach said the quarterback was evaluated and cleared to finish the game.
Four days later Tua started the game in Cincinnati. Halfway through the second quarter, he was sacked by a defensive lineman and was thrown to the ground once again.
His head bounced off the ground, his arms grew rigid, and his fingers were curled, according to viewers on the field. Medical crews placed him on a stretcher, and he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
The team’s response to his Sunday injury had many questioning the decision to allow him to play on Thursday.
Miami Dolphins’ coach, Mike McDaniel said the quarterback passed his evaluation for a concussion on Sunday and that’s why he was cleared to return to the game.
He said the team and an unaffiliated neurological consultant went “above and beyond” with the number of questions to Tua about a potential head injury but that the quarterback insisted he was well enough to continue the game.
Tua was treated and discharged from the hospital before the Dolphins left to return to Miami after the game on Thursday. He reportedly underwent testing which showed no structural damage to the head or neck. He was also put into concussion protocol.
Later that week, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant was fired. It was reported that he made “several mistakes” in deciding to clear the quarterback to return to the game.
The NFL players association requested an investigation into the Dolphins’ handling of Tua’s injury in the Sunday game. The executive director of the organization says they will pursue every “legal option” available.
The NFL and the NFPA completed their investigation and determined that the medical staff properly followed the concussion protocol but were making changes to ensure players are safer.
If we were expecting answers or changes from this organization, we were sorely disappointed.
Watching the replay of the first injury was difficult. There is no way he should have been allowed to return to finish the game. He got up, staggered, repeatedly shaking his head and stumbling around. I’m no doctor but it sure looked serious to me.
It turns out, he was never checked out for a back injury. And if concussion protocol was followed then why was the guy who examined him fired?
Tua is one of our guys. He and all the other young men on the field are someone’s son and deserve the best care.
I know these guys are paid a lot of money, but football can do horrible things to the brain regardless of all the helmet improvements and rule changes that have been made.
But if a player does get injured, his health should be the league’s top priority and not whether the team will suffer a loss.
You can’t put a price on safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.