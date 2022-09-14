I recently saw an article entitled, “Things you should never ask an adoptive parent.” I decided to give it a read as my husband, and I happen to fall into that category. Just a quick look to see if we had been asked any of those inappropriate questions.
It turns out, we had, and some of them really are quite offensive.
“Do you have children of your own?”
Now what that has to do with the price of eggs is not clear. Maybe we wanted more than we had. I mean, is there a limit on the number you can have?
“What do you know about the birth parents?”
Well, the most important thing is that they didn’t want to or couldn’t care for a child and isn’t that really all we needed to know?
This next one gets me riled up every time.
“It’s so generous of you to give that poor child a home.”
First, she’s not a puppy that was left on our doorstep. Generosity was never an emotion we felt going into the process. What we saw was a little girl who needed a family to love her. We have never regretted our decision and she has been a blessing to a couple of older parents.
The next one is comical.
“You’re taking a terrible risk taking on a child you don’t really know.” News flash! The one they brought to me from the hospital nursery forty-six years ago didn’t come with any guarantees about how he would turn out and I haven’t given up on him.
But the one I want to write about today is really the most offensive of all. I’m not sure if it’s because I am a mother or what, but it will get a response from me quicker than any of those other ridiculous observations or questions.
“Who is her real mother?”
First, let me say we never have shied away from acknowledging that our daughter is adopted. But it is not relevant to who we are as a family.
When people see us all together, they assume we are her grandparents, but we don’t waste any time being offended by that assumption. We just politely correct them by saying we are her parents and go on our merry way.
But some people are not satisfied with that answer and believe they have a right to a more detailed explanation about how that happened.
They don’t.
When I get asked the question about the “real” mother, I try to maintain my composure and reply, “that would be me.”
I want to believe that people who ask that question are simply asking out of curiosity because surely, they don’t mean to imply that because there is no DNA link between us that there is no mother and child bond or relationship.
Because nothing would be farther from the truth. From our standpoint, we are as real as it gets.
I personally fed her the first bottle, changed the first diaper and rocked her to sleep. Her bassinet was right beside our bed, and we had bottle and diaper duty until she didn’t need them.
Together we taught her to walk, talk and feed herself.
I’ve dried her tears when she cried and shed my own when she was sick or upset.
My husband taught her to ride a bike and later how to drive a golf cart.
As she has grown into a young woman, it would be me that has advised her on hair, makeup and appropriate dress. Together we have made sure she has a relationship with God and understands the importance of faith.
People need to understand and realize how hurtful the question is for all of us.
When you ask that question, it implies that our relationship with her is somehow not legitimate. A quick look at her birth certificate will verify who her legal parents are.
The question is also offensive to her because it implies that because she is adopted, she never had “real” parents.
Well, she does, and she is quick to set the record straight.
I asked her if she was ever asked that question and she said yes. I asked her what her reply was, and she said, “I just say, she is my real mom, end of discussion.”
How she came to be in this world is our daughter’s story to tell and it’s her decision whether to share it.
According to the Cambridge English Thesaurus, real means that something exists in fact and not in our imagination. Mr. Webster online gives the definition of real as being an actual thing. In other words, real is something that is true and authentic.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
As for the three of us, we know what real feels like.
