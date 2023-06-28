Remember when President Trump called the reports about him colluding with Russian President Putin a hoax? Remember when government officials and media warned how deadly COVID-19 was? Remember medical experts like Anthony Fauci changing science-based recommendations weekly? Remember when mask mandates and maintaining six feet of distance from each other were following the science? And, anyone who balked at all of the COVID-19 science, or disagreed with media’s absolute smoking-gun-proof that Trump had colluded with Russia was called a conspiracy nut?
It seems like all the conspiracies that have emerged since 2016 have actually been true! The further we get into the Biden years the more we see conspiracies coming true. It’s almost like 1988 again when Joe Biden first ran for president. Historians who are kind say Biden dropped out because he embellished too many comments. Actually, he lied so many times the media ran him out of the race. Biden never changed his spots. He’s continued to lie all these years, and the media are slowly acknowledging his embellishments are outright lies.
Everybody knows about his family’s business dealings with individuals and businesses in China, Russia, Ukraine and assorted other governments. The DOJ and FBI as well as intelligence-lettered agencies know better than anyone what Biden, his family, and his associates have done and who they are all indebted to. Talk about “Art of the Deal!” The Establishment that elected Biden is aging and crumbling within from its own misguided values.
ICYMI (in case you missed it) Wagner Group, a private military company in Russia, created a bit of a dustup last weekend when their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin led a revolt against Russian military leaders as well as Vladimir Putin himself. The “revolt” was short lived when the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko intervened and struck a deal between Prigozhin and Putin. Analysts say the revolt revealed Putin’s weakness within Russia as the Russian people tire of losses of life and waste of money.
Just as Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan incentivized Putin to invade Ukraine and moved Xí Jìnpíng closer toward military relations with Taiwan, Putin’s failure to unify his troops has given Xi a certain pause about repercussions from within his own government. In other words, both China and Russia appear shakier than some thought. What about Iran, Turkey, India, North Korea, and nations in the Middle East? We live in an unstable world ruled by ambitious leaders looking for openings to gain more power.
As the weakest president in history, President Biden has created a worldwide power vacuum that is begging for some kind of unifying coalition of forces to take control. The closest organization to such a ruling power today is the World Economic Forum (WEF) whose stated goal is “Committed To Improving the State of the World.” Founded in 1971 by German engineer Klaus Schwab, the organization is comprised of arguably the most powerful and influential people in the world.
The next conspiracy theory may be a small group of world leaders who negotiate a deal to consolidate world currencies into one digital unit. Those who control the money rule. With more than $32 TRILLION in debt, the US is in no position to play a leading role. Americans need to realize how our own political circus is making the world more dangerous.
› Danny Gardner is a syndicated columnist who can be reached at pjandme2@hotmail.com.
