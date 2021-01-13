I used to be really into wrestling. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper was one of my favorites, God rest his soul, and he was in this movie called “They Live.” It came on one night after wrestling and I recorded it on a VHS.
It was basically about how aliens, or something, had invaded the world and they were masked as humans and you had to wear these special sunglasses in order to see them. The thing I most remember about it though is when Piper walked into a bank and said “I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass. And I’m all out of bubble gum.”
I thought it was about the coolest thing I’d ever seen or heard of in my life. In the 20-plus years it has been since I first heard those lines I’ve just always wanted to have the opportunity to say that.
But I haven’t, and I probably won’t, because that was a movie and I’m not a moron.
Mo Brooks on the other hand, well.
Last week before the riots at the nation’s Capitol building, Mo Brooks, dressed up in a camouflage hat and a flannel shirt, said, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” The U.S. Representative from Huntsville gave his best attempt at a tough and vitriolic voice. When I heard it that morning I was mad, but I also couldn’t help but laugh because Brooks is a lawyer who should be wearing a suit and talking in his normal voice. I’d venture to guess there aren’t that many people whose ass he could actually kick. If it weren’t so serious, it would have been laughable. It was tacky behavior, to say the least.
Unfortunately we all saw what happened later that day. Unfortunate as it was, it was not surprising, and I don’t really want to talk about how our own U.S. Representative helped rile up a treasonous bunch and got several people killed. He refuses to apologize, and I can’t even try to understand that.
Besides promoting violence, Brooks expressed the idea that socialist democrats are “Godless.”
I’m beyond tired of political parties claiming God as their own. He isn’t yours. No one owns God.
Several times in my life I’ve had people tell me I need to find Jesus. Typically for silly reasons, if you ask me, and quite frankly nothing annoys and offends me more than someone assuming they know something about me and God. For example, it happened one time when I was just having my lunch, minding my own business and watching a psychic on the Montel Williams Show in the K-Mart break room. My brother told me I should tell those people I didn’t know he was lost.
The point I’m trying to make is that I don’t feel like “religious” people have ever had any qualms about telling me about my spiritual business. Allow me to now turn the tables. To those of you still supporting people like Mo Brooks and Donald Trump, y’all need to read your Bibles.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
