One day last week I was worn out from cleaning, so I spent a few hours resting and indulging in some television.
I ran across a show that I watched a long time ago but couldn’t remember much about — Extreme Cheapskates.
I sometimes consider myself a cheapskate, because I don’t like to buy new or full priced things. But I have nothing on some of the people from that show.
In rewatching the old shows, I was reminded of a few ideas that are actually quite good. People can say what they want about cheapo people, but a lot of their methods seem to be environmentally pleasing.
For instance, one lady saved all of her dryer lint. Now I save mine too for fire starters, but this woman used hers for things I’ve never thought about. She made cotton balls out of them to remove her makeup, and I think she used them for cleaning too. She said the lint had been washed and dried, so it was clean. That makes sense to me.
Almost all of the cheapskates featured on the show preserve their water. The method that made sense to me was clogging the shower and then dipping out all of that water for some other use. I wouldn’t wash my dishes in it or anything, but you could use it to flush the toilet or wash your clothes in and I guess that wouldn’t be too gross. One man wore his clothes in the shower and washed them while he was still wearing them and then took them off and hung them to dry. It’s not the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard.
But some people were a little too stingy with water if you ask me. One lady was pretty rich, yet she peed in a bottle so she wouldn’t have to flush the toilet. She was also a dumpster diver, which I have mixed feelings about but honestly I overall wouldn’t judge anyone for eating perfectly good food they found in a dumpster because Americans waste a ton of food.
Another rich lady was so cheap that she served cat food instead of tuna because there was a twenty cent difference, and she figured it was the same thing.
The episode I could relate most to was the one where this lady would only spend a thousand bucks on her daughter’s wedding. I got to thinking it over, and I’m positive I could throw a good wedding for that little money. To be honest, I bet my wedding wouldn’t have cost much more than that if I hadn’t ordered those dud dress from China and then had to pay a ton of money (to me) for a dress that had to be altered in a short amount of time. We had pies cooked by my mom and neighbors and fried chicken from Piggly Wiggly and I’m pretty sure everybody enjoyed it. I’d almost like to throw myself another wedding just to see how cheap I could do it for, but I just know I’d never talk Michael into getting dressed up again. The average cost of an American wedding in 2020 was $20,300, which was a decrease from the years before.
Lord help, I could buy a car for that.
Anyway, back to the cheapskates. There were plenty of things that I probably just couldn’t get on board with. There was one lady who wouldn’t burn any electricity in her house, so she went everywhere with a lantern. The entire family of four slept all in the same bed. I’m talking half grown kids and there wasn’t a one of them small either. The entire family bathed in the same water, and it was cold to boot because she wouldn’t pay for hot water. When her daughter brought her little family to visit, they lined an old rotted out tub with plastic and heated some water over a fire in the back yard. The mama said to the daughter that she knew how she liked her hot water so they could heat her some water in the back yard for a bath anytime she wanted. She was planning on staying for two weeks. I believe I would have had to book me a room at the Holiday Inn.
Another lady refused to pay for any medical procedure, so she had her husband cut off all her moles. She got an abscessed tooth but didn’t want to pay for a root canal. So she asked the dentist how much it would cost to pull it. It was less than two hundred dollars, but since the dentist told her she couldn’t take his tools home with her after the procedure she opted to have her husband extract the tooth at home. I had to fast forward through that one.
After watching the show I came to realize I’m not near as cheap as I thought I was.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
