Event Planner, Desare Flournoy, has scheduled a food festival for Sunday, July 30 at the Scottsboro VFW Fairgrounds. Flournoy has been an event planner for 20 years and has presented the Twisted Fork Festival for seven years.
The main aspect of the festival is the presentation of vegan and vegetarian cuisine.
“Not everything that is vegetarian has to taste like grass,” said Flournoy. “Just come taste and see for yourself. We call the festival twisted fork because we want to twist people’s perception of food.”
Due to the pandemic the festival was canceled for the last three years. “We are excited to be bringing this event back to Scottsboro,” said Flournoy.
The festival is an opportunity for plant-based food entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and wares. Chefs, restaurateurs, vendors, and health experts all share their expertise on cleaner eating. The last event hosted approximately 80 vendors. The annual event generally draws a crowd of several thousand.
Workshops and lectures on the benefits and the recipes involved in preparing delicious meatless meals will be part of the festival. One aspect of becoming a vegan or vegetarian is learning about the gut-microbiota-brain axis. The gut microbiome is called the body’s second brain. Education is encouraged at these events to learn about the relationship between what a person eats and their health.
A fee of $4 for entrance allows attendees to shop for products that mostly include food items, but also clothing, jewelry, makeup, and hair products. A VIP package may be purchased for $30. This fee allows guests to shop one-hour before the doors are opened to the general public. The package also includes: special deals/prices on some of the items being sold, goodies, coupons from sponsors, and other treats.
Labels will be visible to indicate gluten-free and milk-free foods for people with food allergies or food sensitivities.
“This event is not just for vegans and vegetarians, it is also for those who are just curious about this lifestyle and who want to try some foods that perhaps they have never tried before,” said Flournoy. “It also gives people who suffer with ailments like fibromyalgia and diabetes an opportunity to learn about how eating healthier can benefit them.”
There are still spaces available for food and non-food vendors who would like to be part of the festival. Contact Desare Flournoy at 256-647-3242.
Some spaces are under-roof and others require vendors to bring a tent. Spaces are 10’x10’.
“It is first come, first served as to the space a vendor may utilize,” said Flournoy. “Some spaces are available with electricity, if needed.”
More information on vendor fees can be found on twistedforkfestival.com. Tickets to the festival may also be purchased on this website.
Event for VIP attenders starts at 11:00 a.m. General public is from 12-6 p.m. The VFW Fairgrounds are located at 1616 Heroes Drive, Scottsboro. Follow on Facebook and Instagram under Twisted Fork Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.