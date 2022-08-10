In less than two weeks now I will be back in Limrock. I’ve been whining about this for nine years and I’m excited. But … moving is stressful. I haven’t packed one thing, though we have gotten rid of a little bit of furniture.
I guess it’s lucky I have so much to do, because it keeps me too busy to think about how the boy is now in school. I have to tell you, though, I think I took it for granted how much he helped me with little sister.
I’m sitting on my couch, with little sister on my left arm. There are still balloons hanging on the wall from a birthday party we had a week or two ago. There are snack wrappers everywhere. The floor is dirty. Our groceries are not put away. The dishes are not washed. I’m living out of a clothes basket, because I sold my dresser. And I’ll be lucky to catch up on laundry before moving day comes.
For some reason all I want to do is head right to the thrift stores to see what I can find for our new house.
Oh, the new house. About that. It’s my brother’s house and according to him most of his junk comes with it. Lord help, that’s code for I not only have to deal with all my junk, but his too.
In order to inspire myself to get rid of as much as possible I have been watching an episode of Hoarders in the evening. It helps, but why is it that when there is the most to do (when I’m not trying to escape to Goodwill) I’m like an ostrich and my version of burying my head in the sand is to lay in bed and watch 90 Day Fiancé and Real Housewives of New York City. ( I haven’t been doing that, but it’s what I’d rather be doing.) Or maybe it would be better to compare myself to a deer in the headlights, because I feel a little bit like that as well while I sit here and stare around at all this mess.
After I picked the boy up from school yesterday, we detoured back to Mama and Daddy’s before we went home. Mama cooked dinner. Bacon, mashed potatoes, peas, salmon patties, fried okra and squash, and macaroni. And that’s why I’ve got to get all this packing and decluttering done — because good cooking awaits me back home.
We also took a stroll around her garden, which is lovely this year. And, Daddy has planted us about a million pumpkins. I can’t wait to see what they turn into.
I’ll wait on the pumpkins to grow and force myself off this couch today. I might have to set my time for 15 minutes and force myself to speed clean. Then I’ll open the flood gates, or the doors to my hall closets, however you like to look at it. One foot in front of the other. Let’s get this place packed up!
