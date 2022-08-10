In less than two weeks now I will be back in Limrock. I’ve been whining about this for nine years and I’m excited. But … moving is stressful. I haven’t packed one thing, though we have gotten rid of a little bit of furniture.

I guess it’s lucky I have so much to do, because it keeps me too busy to think about how the boy is now in school. I have to tell you, though, I think I took it for granted how much he helped me with little sister.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.