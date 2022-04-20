Last week I wrote about how we went to the mall to get pictures made with the Easter bunny. We came home empty handed, I explained. But a few days later I learned that we may have gotten something after all. Sadly, it wasn’t anything we wanted.
I thought I was being a good mom letting my kids run around and roll all over the floor in the mall play area. But then the boy got sick and I am almost positive he had to have caught it from the mall.
I was mad at myself for wanting those pictures so badly that I brought sickness into the house.
I used to host an Easter dinner and an egg hunt at my house every Easter Sunday. I loved this occasion. Of course it was cancelled the first year with COVID. I remember it was a very rainy and stormy day. I still cooked all of the usual fixings … turkey and apple pie. I laid in bed and watched the lion the witch and the wardrobe. That night I stayed up late because there was a chance of tornadoes. It was not a bad Easter, but not the one I was used to.
Last year we were still scared of COVID, so we planned a small get together with us and my parents and Michael’s parents. But then, the kids got sick and we cancelled out of precaution. We had our own egg hunt and stayed in our pajamas all day.
But this year things were going to be back to normal. I had invited all of the family. I was going to cook roast, mashed potatoes, macaroni and corn casserole. Everyone else could bring whatever they wanted. I filled all of the plastic eggs with candy. I bought Easter goodies and baskets for all of the kids.
But then on Wednesday night the boy said his throat was hurting, and I felt in my gut that Easter just wasn’t going to work out again. He got pretty sick. Still hasn’t recovered, as a matter of fact. I went ahead and told everyone we had to cancel on Thursday so they could make other plans.
The Easter bunny came. He brought the kids some wonderful toys and candies and clothes. Sometimes I think he is getting to be more and more like Santa Claus. Little sister had a wonderful time with all of her new treasures… some toy cupcakes and bangles and she wasn’t shy about eating all of her candy right up. The boy was too sick to care and spent the day in bed.
I went ahead and made a roast, macaroni and I heated up a frozen sweet potato casserole. I watched a movie about Tammy Faye Bakker and napped on the couch with Finley.
Supper was good. The movie was good. Rest was good. But still, I would have better liked it if my kids were both well and we could have hunter Easter eggs.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.