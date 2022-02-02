One of my favorite television shows is “Alone.” Usually on the show they drop 10 people off in separate spots spread throughout the wilderness, with their choice of ten tools, and whoever lasts the longest wins half a million dollars. In season seven things were a little different. This time the winning contestant would have to at least last a hundred days in the arctic and whoever lasted the longest after that would win a million bucks. Only one dude even made it to a hundred days.
The fact that Roland (the survivalist who won the whole shebang) killed a musk ox, drank its blood and ate the contents of its stomach was pretty impressive and I don’t think it was too surprising to anyone that he came away with the prize.
The thing that did surprise me about the entire ordeal was how the contestants described what they would do if they won the money.
Back when I was a kid, and I guess even now, it was always fun to say what you’d do if you ever won a million dollars.
I feel like a common response to that type of questions is, “I’d buy a mansion and a brand new car,” or something like that (Although, I don’t know that a million would even get you that much these days.)
Some of the people on this show wanted to win a million dollars so they could make their dreams of living off-grid a reality.
It’s something I totally understand, because I too dream of someday living an off-grid lifestyle, but I never really thought about it from this perspective before.
This side of a few decades ago if you lived in a tiny house or a camper in the middle of nowhere with no electricity, had no running water and grew and raised all of your own food you might have been what some people considered poor. And now you need to win a million dollars to live that way? It’s a very strange turn of events if you ask me.
I sometimes get it in my head that in five or six years I’ll try out for that show. This is merely a daydream, considering I never spend a night away from kids, much less a hundred of them.
One day I decided I’d go to Limrock and build a shelter and start a fire and catch a fish and cook that fish over the fire. I loaded the kids up in the car and threw my hatchet and saw and tarp in the back end. When we got to Mama and Daddy’s I took to the field and scoured the area for just the perfect small trees to saw down and create my shelter. It took me an hour to find those trees, and then I had to figure out how to get them the ground. I’d done this a million times at my house, where the back yard is always muddy, but the ground was hard there.
I hacked away at the bottom of the branches, trying to make them sharp enough to go into the ground easily. I finally got one beat down into the dirt, but it was still wobbly.
Something or other, I think it was a phone call, took my attention away from what I was doing and when I got back to it I had the hatchet turned the wrong way and also I missed my target. I hit my hand square across the top of my thumb, blade first and with pretty good force. An immediate panic spread over me, but when I looked down I hadn’t even broke the skin much. I guess that tells a lot about the sharpness of my hatchet, but I did have a big bruise on my hand later where it had hit.
About that time the boy came down and took a dive into the creek. Since it was probably in the 40s that day I had to cut my survival practice short and escort him back up to the house where he could change out of his freezing cold clothes.
I couldn’t help thinking to myself that if I had actually been on “Alone” I would have been the poor embarrassed soul that had to go home on the first day. I can see the headlines now … “Kirkland chops off her thumb first day in Patagonia.”
I guess I should probably go ahead and give up on ever becoming a cast member of “Alone.” There goes my million dollars and the house with an outhouse.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and current correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
