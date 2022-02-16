If the good Lord leaves us here long enough, we are all going to be faced with the same dilemma. I am, of course, referring to retirement.
According to recent statistics, men retire at an average age of 64.6 years, while for women, the average retirement age is 62.3.
If I could just go off script a little here and say I take offense at that analysis.
While men and woman alike retire from their jobs or careers at differing stages of life, women continue to be largely responsible for most of the upkeep of the home, meal preparation, planning and cleanup. All while on laundry duty.
All I’m saying is they need to adjust that age to “til the cows come home.”
But I digress.
There are all sorts of reasons folks have for leaving jobs when they do.
By the time some people reach their early sixties, they start to feel burnout or frustrated with the day-to-day grind. Others have simply decided they would rather be traveling, taking up new hobbies or replacing their full-time jobs with part time ones.
A recent survey of retirees revealed several habits for a successful retirement.
At the top of the list is the need to work at staying healthy. Next was the need for more social interaction after leaving jobs. Many felt the need for a sense of purpose and benefited from volunteering. Another was the need to never stop exercising your brain because it prevents cognitive decline.
Some research shows that working longer can keep you heathier and happier altogether.
The opposing view, of course, is that retirement improves both health and life satisfaction.
A deciding factor in what age a person retires can also be related to how one feels about the job or career they have.
For me, if I had stayed in the newspaper business until now, they would have to drag me out of the building at 105.
But others can’t wait to stick a fork in their careers and call it done.
Some people like to wait until they are at the top of their game. Like Tom Brady.
Brady is an American football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 22 years. He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and the last two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It is no secret that Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. He led the Patriots to 17 division titles, 13 AFC championship games, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles.
Last year, Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl and clinched his seventh victory. He holds every major quarterback record.
But at the ripe old age of 45, Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from the game.
In his retirement announcement, Brady said while he has loved his NFL career, “it is time to focus on other things that require my attention.”
You can’t really blame a guy for not wanting to continue running up and down a football field while a group of guys run after you wanting to smash your 45-year-old body into the ground.
Last week, we also saw the retirement of another athlete.
Shaun White is an American professional snowboarder and skateboarder. He is a five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding.
White’s story is amazing. He was born with a congenital heart defect that required two open-heart surgeries before the age of one. Talk about overcoming adversity.
He participated last week in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Watching him compete against those 16-year-olds was entertaining.
But White, at 35, said it would be his last competition. He cited lingering knee and back injuries as his reason for the decision.
White said, “I’ve given it my all.”
Anyone who can push a snowboard 40 feet in the air will be missed. Watching him cry after his final run had me in tears.
To know you have reached for the stars and held on for even a moment must be awesome.
55 years ago, three men attended the first Super Bowl game. Every year since they have returned.
According to the men, this will be their last year because they are all now in their 80’s. Their club, which once numbered six members has become smaller as some became too ill to travel or passed away.
This story is a reminder the years take a toll on our bodies to the point we sometimes must give up something we find so enjoyable.
Whether you have conquered your dream or are still searching, never give up on the chase.
I suppose retirement can be a noun or a verb, depending on which we choose.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
