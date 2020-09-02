I just turned 35. I don’t mentally feel a day over 17. Physically it’s more like 95 some days.
My 34th year had its ups and downs, as all years are prone to do. It was better than some other years and worse than a few I guess.
Thirty-five seems like a lot of years. I’ll consider myself lucky to get 35 more of them.
I think I’m getting close to the point, if I haven’t surpassed it, when I’ve spent more years out of school than in it. I don’t know why that seems strange to me. Then again, life is its own sort of school and I continue learning all the time.
I’ve learned — probably at a young age I learned this— that I am an old soul. Life is sometimes hard for old souls in a modern world. But, I’ve learned you just have to carry on and try not to judge the young souls so much.
I’ve learned I might not be the feminist I once thought I might be. I think taking out the trash and tilling the garden is man’s work ( but probably just because those are the things I don’t want to do.) But I’m feminist enough to get angry that people call Governor Ivey “MeeMaw.”
Ten years ago, back when I ran my mouth a whole lot more about politics than I do now, I might have joined in on that mockery. But now, I just think that if she were a man of a certain age people would not be calling her Paw Paw. It’s downright mean and disrespectful and I’m not just saying that because I like her accent.
That’s another thing, I’ve learned not to run my mouth about politics … as much anyway. I can only think of one person whose mind I ever changed about anything (and that vote didn’t do any good because Ron Sparks lost the election anyway) and I just don’t have the energy or the stable blood pressure for it anymore.
I’ve learned I’m never going to be a farmer. I don’t think I really know how to do enough to even call myself a gardener.
Maybe I’ll give it another try when the kids are older. Maybe I’ll be a zinnia farmer. They aren’t nearly as finicky as tomatoes.
I’ve learned, or decided anyway, that smart phones are the absolute devil. I’ve given them up a time or two, but I openly admit that I am addicted to the quick access to endless information and ideas.
I’ve guess I should have learned by now that I have no musical capability. After trying to learn how to play the piano, guitar, bass, harmonica, dulcimer and mandolin, I should have learned that at least. But guess what I got for my birthday? A ukulele. According to the internet you can learn it in ten minutes. I’m sure I’ve spent at least that much time on it so far, to no avail. I will no doubt drive my household crazy trying to learn to play “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
I guess, if you ask me, there are just some lessons that aren’t worth learning, no matter how old you get.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
