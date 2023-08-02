I know I get to sounding like a broken record, but time is flying by too fast. I knew as soon as Christmas was over last year that it would be here again in the blink of an eye. And while it hasn’t quite gotten that far along in the year yet, I did notice that the Halloween decor is lining the shelves of all the dollar establishments.
Halloween and Christmas are my two favorite holidays to decorate for, and I downright love obsessing over them. But in a timely manner!
Now here it is only August. It’s hot as blazes out there. I can barely stand to sit in my car until it cools off, and now the retail powers that be expect me to be thinking about pumpkin spice and candy corn? ( and, let’s be honest, Reeses pumpkins and their hundreds of gloriously delicious calories.)
I just can’t do it.
Now that’s not to say that I don’t kinda want to. I got real big into making wreaths last year for Halloween and Christmas. It’s a therapeutic type thing for some reason. And when I went into the Dollar Tree in Kimball this weekend for homeschool supplies and saw all the new Halloween stuff they have this year it was all I could do to say “Step aside Satan, I’m here for my child’s education not eyeball ornaments and orange tinsel trees!”
I made a promise to myself that I wasn’t going to buy too much Halloween stuff this year. I figured I might splurge on one of those full-size skeletons, but no more little stuff from places like the Dollar General or Dollar Tree. But I have to tell you, after seeing some of that stuff this weekend I’ve already got several crafts rolling over in my mind and if I hadn’t already wasted all my spending money at Goodwill I might have given in and bought some Halloween ornaments.
I’d really like to spend all of my thinking energy on planning out some raised garden beds that I hope to get set up in a week or two. And making Halloween wreaths in my head is getting all intertwined with figuring out if it’s too late to plant marigolds and what types of radishes will I plant…and also how can I keep the cats out of my gardens?
If stores would wait until a decent time, like say the last week of September, to start putting out Halloween I wouldn’t be having this problem.
And if we are all eating that Halloween candy from now until October 31 it’s not going to be that much fun to raid the kid’s trick or treat candy, and we will have all gained our holiday weight by the end of August. Of course, that’s probably about the time they’ll start putting out Christmas decorations.
Lord help, we might as well just go ahead and slap a skeleton costume on old Santa Claus and call it a year.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
