R E S P E C T
Give it to me, give it to me!
Those lyrics from Aretha Franklin’s hit song implies all one must do to get respect is demand it.
And that might work in a song, but not in reality.
The word respect can be a noun or a verb. The noun version is a deep admiration for someone, something elicited by their abilities, character or achievements. The verb context is to admire someone or something as a result of aforementioned traits or accomplishments.
It is hard to believe but there was a time in our country when people trusted and respected its leaders and its government.
During my years in management, I learned that eliciting respect from people involved fair treatment, dedication to the job, and accountability.
I know we were taught in school to respect the office of president and vice-president whether we agreed with the policies of the person holding that office. In fact, we thought it was necessary to respect any elected official.
But no more.
Recent surveys show that levels of trust in this country in its government and one another are declining rapidly.
Historians write that when people in a church lose their trust and respect for God, the church will collapse. Applying that same concept to the people’s trust or confidence in its government implies possible collapse of our society.
Social trust is the confidence that other people will do the right thing most of the time. The trust and respect factor has not plummeted all at once but has eroded over the years.
In 1964, 77 percent of Americans expressed high respect for the federal government, including offices of president, vice-president and members of Congress, and believed they would do the right thing for the country.
Sixty-four percent of Americans had a great or good deal of respect and trust in their fellow man in 1997.
According to a recent survey, only 30 percent of Americans agreed that our leaders can be trusted or have respect for others.
It really is no surprise this is where we are today.
The recent State of the Union speech by President Joe Biden was the scene of a spectacle that had people opining about whether the office of President deserves respect regardless of its occupant.
Lauren Boebert from Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Green from Georgia decided to heckle Biden while he was speaking.
Politicians from both parties were reportedly aghast at their behavior and they have been compared to the characters from the movie “Dumb and Dumber.”
I guess I’m confused about why anyone would be surprised at their behavior.
This is the state of our union.
Politicians showing respect for anything, or anyone has flown out the window. It’s gone, folks.
It would be easy to blame former President Donald Trump for this erosion, but that would be a copout. Trump did nothing to elevate the office with his degradation of anyone who disagreed with him and his constant tweeting. I mean, this guy even fired people on Twitter!
No, the erosion began with the illegal antics of Richard Nixon and continued through the ‘blue dress’ fiasco of Bill Clinton.
Both Bushes were seemingly likeable but mocked constantly for being dumb. Barack Obama rarely made headlines and was cast as not being engaged in anything.
And current President, Joe Biden, with his low approval rating, has done little to improve our respect for the office. When a president refers to a reporter as a “stupid son of a b…….”, he takes himself out of the respect category.
It isn’t just presidents who are making us lose respect for government.
Recently, Senator Lindsey Graham, from South Carolina called for a “hit” job on Russian President, Vladmir Putin. On his Twitter account, Graham posted, “the only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”
What in the world was he thinking?
Even gun toting, fellow Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz reminded him that whacking the head of state of a foreign country was illegal.
Vice President Kamala Harris planned a visit to Selma, Alabama recently to celebrate the march that led to the Voting Rights Act.
It was reported that Alabama Governor Kay Ivey had “other engagements” and would not be greeting the first woman and first Black Vice President of the United States. Instead, Ivey would be participating in a Cattlemen’s Association luncheon.
Respect is not necessarily liking a person but understanding that they deserve to be treated with respect and civility.
The lack of respect people show for government officials is directly related to the actions of said officials.
If political leaders want more respect, they need to start behaving better. Otherwise, they get what they get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.