I used to write quite a bit about my frustrations with recycling. I have long since given up on it almost entirely. I have heard from several sources that most plastics don’t ever get recycled. I’m pretty sure a lot of it is just getting buried or sent to another country where they send it out into the ocean. In contrast to the 5% of plastic that gets recycled in the US yearly, 65% of aluminum is actually recycled, so when possible I try to opt for canned cokes instead of ones in bottles.
I feel hopeless most days when it comes to doing right by the environment and working to reverse climate change. It seems that everywhere I turn I am doing something that is polluting the earth. I fill our trash can to the brim with trash each week and I can’t seem to do any better. And even if I was doing everything I possibly could, it seems like it wouldn’t do anything much except ease my conscience because so many other people aren’t doing anything to make change. (Looking at you big corporations).
Sometimes, even when I think I’m doing something good, like planting wildflowers for the bees, I then learn that I could be doing harm because you should only plant things that are native to the area. Are zinnias and sunflowers native? I have no idea. At least I don’t think they are invasive so that must count for something.
Even though I feel like giving up because it’s too hard to do enough, I can’t shake the feeling that doing a little something is better than doing nothing at all.
If you’re like me, and worry often about what you could be doing better, maybe we can start right here with the very newspaper you are holding in your hand.
Newspapers are good for finding information, but unless you’re cutting something out for your scrapbook, they could often end up in the trash. And that’s a shame because they have so many other helpful uses.
For years I have used old newspapers to drain my cooking grease on. Instead of rolling out a bunch of paper towels, I just put some newspapers on a plate and move my fried chicken or French fries on over to that and it soaks the grease up. If you have a fireplace you could probably use that greasy paper as a fire starter.
When I was growing up I had a friend whose mother used the funny papers to wrap birthday gifs. It was always fun to get a gift wrapped that way.
If you really wanted to get wild and crazy you could go back to using old newspapers as toilet paper. I’m pretty sure that used to be real common.
Here’s a whole list of random things you can use this newspaper for: to clean windows with, make a seedling pot that can be directly put into the ground, use it to wrap up some breakables that you are moving or donating, stuff it in your shoes to get the stink out, cover your kid’s school books so they don’t get damaged, make paper mache, put the newspaper in the bottom of your raised beds to keep out the weeds, cover your green tomatoes with them and let them ripen or wrap your apples up to keep them from rotting.
If nothing else just put them in the recycling bin, because newspapers can be recycled several times.
Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
