The colors were vibrant for a while. Fall was truly a distraction to my driving with its oranges and yellows and pale greens. I can never take my eyes off the trees. The strongest leaves hold tight until the mightiest wind of winter’s coming blows, but there’s not really weakness in those that fall first. Only beauty. And grace.
I guess it was the second summer that came in early November which muddied up the colors of fall. Now that frost is a steady visitor the chill lingers throughout the day. I’m reminded that this is my favorite time of year, though the mountains that surround me are no longer quite as charming to observe.
Soon Thanksgiving will come. I will eat turkey. I will be thankful. I will pack up the fake pumpkins and turkeys that adorn my living room and I will unbox the old elves and Santa Clauses and the crocheted stockings that belonged to my brother and sister when they were children. These things will bring me great joy.
The Christmas tree will go up and then little sister will turn three. We will have her biggest party yet. I will show my guests around the house and we will have pizza and birthday cake. Or maybe we will all come down with the flu and have to cancel yet another get together.
Maybe the cold weather will hold. Maybe we will have a white Christmas. Or maybe it will be 70 degrees and I will witness my first Limrock flood in a decade.
There are an awful lot of maybes when it comes to looking at the future, but one thing is certain — if we are lucky the future will come, and it will pass and more than likely it will do so all too quickly.
The next thing you know I’ll be here in your Wednesday paper telling you all my resolutions for the new year and how I can’t believe it’s 2023. For a month or two I will continue to date everything 2022.
Spring will come. The trees in the mountains will come back to life. Wildflowers will bloom in the ditches and the fields. Having forgotten the momentary magic of fall, I will pronounce that it is spring who is the most lovely of seasons. Summer will follow all too soon with its sweltering heat, and I will pray for winter. The boy will turn seven. We will go to the beach. Another school year will begin, and I won’t be able to believe that my boy is in first grade already.
Before I know it the leaves will change their colors once again. And here I’ll be. In disbelief that 2023 is nearly at its end.
“2024 already?” I’ll ask.
Time, it flies. But aren’t we thankful for every second.
