The colors were vibrant for a while. Fall was truly a distraction to my driving with its oranges and yellows and pale greens. I can never take my eyes off the trees. The strongest leaves hold tight until the mightiest wind of winter’s coming blows, but there’s not really weakness in those that fall first. Only beauty. And grace.

I guess it was the second summer that came in early November which muddied up the colors of fall. Now that frost is a steady visitor the chill lingers throughout the day. I’m reminded that this is my favorite time of year, though the mountains that surround me are no longer quite as charming to observe.

