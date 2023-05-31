When I was growing up I hated to see a wart on somebody. It was one of those little selfish and rather silly things I’d say a silent prayer about whenever I saw one …”Lord please don’t let me get an ugly old wart.”
I have no idea why I hated them so much, or why I feared getting one. I dodged them my entire childhood and then in my thirties a little spot popped up on my finger. I thought I had a splinter or something and would scratch it off, but the spot kept coming back. And then it started growing. I got the same feeling seeing it that I got in my early twenties when I first noticed cellulite on my legs.
I’d wake up in the morning to find it still there, and realize that it wasn’t just a night mare. My twenties gave me cellulite and my thirties gave me warts (and wrinkles and gray hair and fifty extra pounds, but I digress).
Anyway, I treated that wart with every over the counter product I could find, but it wasn’t budging. Eventually I had to get it cut off and I have a huge scar where it used to be.
A few months ago I noticed a weird spot come up on one of my fingers again. I figured I’d just let it go until it was time to get my moles checked at the dermatologist and they could take care of it then.
But then, due to my habit of observing nature and my interest in identifying plants and foraging, I discovered Lyreleaf Sage. I’ve written about it before and I mentioned that it’s often referred to as “cancer weed” because people used to use it fo cure warts, sores, wounds and skin cancers.
What with the plant being abundantly spread all around me, I figured I might as well experiment. According to my research the best way to get rid of a wart using Lyreleaf sage is to bruise up a leaf and rub it on the wart twice a day until it’s gone.
So every once in a while when I remembered I would pull over and grab me a cancer weed leaf and rub in on that little wart. And lo and behind she fell right off. Had Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn known about Lyreleaf sage they might never have gotten themselves in such a pickle by trying to get rid warts with a dead cat in that graveyard at midnight.
So far the wart has not returned, and I am left wondering what other miracle cures might be out there. So far I haven’t tried anything else, but I have been busy identifying all the plants and their uses that I can. It’s fairly amazing at the number of edible and usable plants that grow in the yard alone, but luckily I have access to some good foraging spots where other special things might be found.
For instance, in the woods I’ve found a lovely red plant called Woodland Pinkroot — an herb that was once used to get rid of intestinal worms. I’ve heard a lot of terrible stories about getting rid of worms … from taking turpentine to getting into the raw pumpkin seeds … worms coming out of peoples noses and everywhere else. I’m just not in an all-fire hurry to rid myself of worms if all those stories are true I guess, so I have not tried this remedy.
I’ve also found a nice bed of yarrow, which was used in days or yore to treat a variety of ailments, according to the good ol internet. I’m thinking of tinkering in the practice of making tinctures, salves and infusions and plan to experiment with some yarrow.
My adventures in foraging are proving quite interesting. I’ll report back about whether or not Yarrow really cures any of my ailments.
› Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
