We’ve all had them. The day when you forgot to set the alarm then your kid won’t get a move on, there is no milk, and your gas tank is flashing a big E after your get on the road.
You just know it’s going to be a bad one.
Having one of those days affects our mood and how we treat everyone because it brings out the angry, negative version of ourselves that we try to keep locked away.
That’s why we strive to avoid those kinds of days.
Thankfully, most of us will never see our bad day make the news, but some folks are not so lucky.
During a wedding ceremony in China, a groom had a big surprise for his new bride.
As the emcee at the reception announced the plan to show a video of how the couple met, the groom had a different plan. Instead of viewing a romantic display of their courtship, guests were shocked to see a video of the new bride cheating on the groom with her pregnant sister’s husband. The new husband had replaced the video with one of his own.
Boy, I would not want to be invited to Thanksgiving dinner with that bunch this year.
The Blarney stone is a block of limestone at Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland. According to ancient legend, kissing the stone will result in the “gift of gab.”
Because of this claim, tourists have traveled to kiss the stone. The stone is set in a high tower, and you must lean over, upside down to get at it.
A recent video trending on Tik Tok shows a woman attempting to kiss the stone, but in an epic failure, she doesn’t lean back far enough and ends up kissing the stone above the magical one.
Locals say she may have saved herself some grief as several Blarney kissers have reported that instead of the promised gift they ended up with strep throat, cold sores and other ailments.
Maybe she should consider just reading a book on how to be an extrovert instead.
A Brooklyn pastor, known for wearing designer outfits and extravagant jewelry reported that he and his wife were robbed of more than $1 million dollars in jewelry while he was preaching at his church recently.
Police say they received a report that three armed intruders entered the church and removed the jewelry the pastor and his wife were wearing. The thieves reportedly fled the scene in a white Mercedes.
After police began their investigation, they learned the pastor had been accused of stealing $90,000 in retirement savings from one of his parishioners.
According to the lawsuit, the pastor was accused of convincing a woman to invest her entire life savings in one of his firms. The request reportedly came with a promise that he could help her buy a home, despite her bad credit history.
Sometimes Karma will come knocking, so watch out.
Flying is a convenience that can bring fear and anxiety to some folks.
I love to fly, but I must confess when that plane first takes off, I still get a lump in my stomach every time.
Passengers on two Delta flights got a front row seat to some drama in the sky recently. Two planes were reportedly involved in a “low-speed” collision near a gate at the Miami International airport.
Thankfully, no one was injured but I wonder how many passengers opted to continue their journey in a rental car.
State sanctioned executions take place across the country in states who still utilize that mode of punishment.
There are always a flurry of protests and lawsuits trying to stop the executions based on humanitarian grounds. Many object to what they perceive are “cruel and unusual” means of putting people to death by the state.
Such objections are standard, but what we were not aware of is there is apparently a dress code for those who choose to witness executions in Alabama.
A managing producer of AL.com says she was told her skirt was too short and her open toed shoes were too revealing by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
She said she has attended and witnessed at least seven executions and had never been treated so rudely. She is acting in her capacity as a reporter when she goes.
A photographer loaned her his waterproof wader trousers, which officials deemed appropriate and after going back to her car and putting on a pair of tennis shoes, she was allowed back in.
It’s always a good day for bullies when they get to throw their weight around.
For the rest of us, some days are just worse or better than others. You will never know which one until it begins.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.