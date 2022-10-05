Unfortunately, funerals and the burial rituals that usually go along with mourning are fundamental to the process of grieving. The funeral itself allows us to express the love that connects us to the person who died.
Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96.
As the monarch, she was considered the Head of State. Unlike our President, she had no political or executive role. In fact, members of the royal family are forbidden from even voting because they are to be seen as politically neutral.
Her sole responsibility was to act as a focus for national identity, unity and pride. She was tasked with presenting a sense of stability and continuity. Her role also included recognizing success and excellence with awards and to support the idea of voluntary service to her country.
Once you understand what her purpose was, it does not seem like much of a leadership role. And certainly, one that many could have fulfilled. But because she was born into the previous royal family, she inherited the throne from her father, the King. Nothing like a little nepotism to ensure your heirs land the top job.
Evidently, she was excellent at her job, because her countrymen and women loved and admired her. But, if she never did anything controversial, it would be easy to love her.
Because she was the reigning monarch, upon her death, she was entitled to a state funeral. It in no way resembled anything our former leaders receive after death.
Since she died in Scotland, her body was driven around the streets so her subjects could view her casket. Then it was left there overnight so people could view it.
After that, it was flown back to London. After lying in state, it travelled first to Westminster Abbey for a religious service and then to Windsor Castle for a committal service and then a private burial was held.
If the Queen was known for her diplomacy and dignified manner, she’s going to be so glad she missed out on the drama that transpired at her funeral and since.
Upon her death, her eldest son, Charles immediately became King Charles. Poor Charles, he has now been given his first job at the ripe old age of 73.
Charles comes with his own baggage. Her name is Camilla. Camilla, who will now be the Queen Consort, was having an affair with Prince Charles when he was married to Princess Diana, the mother of his two sons, William and Harry.
Diana ended up divorcing him and some citizens in England have never forgiven him.
Details have begun to leak out about some of Charles’ pampered ways. He reportedly has a servant who irons his shoestrings and even has a servant who puts his toothpaste on his toothbrush for him.
Charles needs to buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Everyone wants a shot at the King.
His oldest son, William, will inherit his father’s title and is more popular than Charles. Many British citizens want Charles to hand the crown over to William.
His youngest son, Harry and his American wife, Meghan are not popular in England because they departed the royal life, moved to California and interviewed with Oprah where Meghan claimed the royal family are racist.
This family doesn’t like tattletales, so everything these two did during the funeral became fodder for the British media.
Meghan was criticized for holding Harry’s hand when they exited one of the many services. There was another incident involving a well-placed candle. There were rumors it was placed strategically so Meghan’s face could not be seen in photos from the funeral.
There was controversy over who could wear a military uniform to stand guard at the Queen’s coffin. Prince Andrew, the Queen’s son and Harry are no longer working royals so many felt they should not be wearing the uniform. Even though they both served.
King Charles’ bodyguards were accused of wearing ‘fake hands’ to hide the fact they were armed.
Even the crown that rested on top of her casket created drama. The 317-carat diamond, known as the Second Star of Africa, is part of the crown and there have been calls for the royal family to return it, given the history of British colonialism
The Queen had great affection for her Corgis and owned two when she died. It was reported that the dogs and the Queen’s horses will be re-homed.
We saw crowns and scepters, the Queen’s personal piper and a burial steeped in tradition.
But it just goes to show you that even the finest of funerals can have some family drama.
Just like the rest of the common folks.
Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.